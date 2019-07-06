World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah becomes 2nd fastest Indian to claim 100 ODI wickets

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday added yet another feather on his cap by becoming the second fastest Indian bowler to bag 100 wickets in the One-Day Internationals (ODI) during the Men in Blue's last clash of the group stage in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds.

The 25-year-old pacer, who was just a wicket shy of the milestone, reached the feat when he removed Sri Lankan captain and opener Dimuth Karunaratne in the fourth over of the innings after India were asked to bowl first.

Karunaratne played the fourth delivery of Bumrah's over with an angled bat but ended up edging it to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the wicket to depart for 10 runs.

The Indian fast bowler also removed Kusal Perera (18) and Angelo Mathews (113) to finish with the figures of three for 37 as Sri Lanka set a target of 265 runs for India in a dead-rubber match.

Bumrah reached the feat during his 57th ODI match to become the second fastest bowler to reach the milestone after fellow pacer Mohammad Shami, who took 56 games to grab 100 wickets in the 50-over format.

Overall, the Indian pacer is standing at the eighth spot in the list of fastest players to grab 100 wickets. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the quickest to reach the milestone in just 44 ODIs.

As far as 2019 World Cup is concerned, Bumrah has bagged a total of 16 wickets in eight matches he has played so far at an average of 19.75.