World Cup 2019: List of five wicket-takers till Australia vs South Africa tie

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets to help contribute towards his side's 10-run win against Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday.

Rabada dismissed Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc to help the Proteas defend a total of 325. The fast-bowler accounted for the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Starc in the 49th over of a tense chase, to push Australia out of contention.

The 24-year-old was the highest wicket-taker amongst players of both the sides but failed to become the ninth bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah similarly accounted for three wickets in the previous clash of the day between India and Sri Lanka but failed to complete a five-wicket haul.

A total of eight bowlers have managed to claim a five-wicket haul in the tournament so far.

No Bowler Team Opponent Result 1 Mitchell Starc Australia West Indies Won 2 James Neesham New Zealand Afghanistan Won 3 Mohammad Amir Pakistan Australia Lost 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Afghanistan Won 5 Jason Behrendorff Australia England Won 6 Mitchell Starc Australia New Zealand Won 7 Mohammed Shami India England Lost 8 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh India Lost 9 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan Bangladesh Won

Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. He achieved the same during the clash against West Indies when he dismissed Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell.

The second bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the Cricket World Cup 2019 was New Zealand's James Neesham. The Kiwi bowler achieved the feat during the match against Afghanistan at County Ground, Taunton.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was the third player to dismiss five batsmen in an innings in the ongoing World Cup. Aamir's victims were Australian batsmen Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the fourth player to complete a five-wicket haul in a World Cup 2019 match.

Australian pacer Jason Behendroff became the fifth player to complete a five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019 when he achieved the feat against hosts England. Starc completed a five-wicket haul for the second time in the tournament on Saturday against New Zealand when he dismissed Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami became the sixth player to register a five-wicket haul in the tournament on Sunday after achieving the tally against England in a must-win clash for the latter.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the seventh player to register a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after achieving the feat against India. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi became the youngest cricketer to pick a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup after achieving the feat against Bangladesh on Friday.

It is to be noted that five of these nine five-wicket hauls have come in a winning cause, except the ones recorded by Mohammad Amir, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammed Shami. Seven bowlers had managed to claim a five-wicket haul in 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while nine bowlers had claimed five wickets in an innings in 2011 World Cup which was held in the Indian subcontinent.