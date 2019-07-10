World Cup 2019: List of five wicket-takers till India vs New Zealand semi-final tie

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry accounted for three wickets to help his side reach the ICC Cricket World Cup final following victory by a margin of 18 runs against India at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday.

After being handed a moderate target of 240 to defend, Henry accounted for the early dismissals of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul resulting in a poor start, accounting for Dinesh Karthik's wicket further on.

India were bowled out for 221 runs in 49.3 overs on the back of an excellent performance by the New Zealand bowling attack led by Henry. Earlier, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for three wickets as well, to help restrict the Kiwis to a score of 239/8 in 50 overs.

However, both the bowlers failed to complete a five-wicket haul despite coming quite close to the feat. A total of eight bowlers have managed to claim a five-wicket haul in the tournament so far.

No Bowler Team Opponent Result 1 Mitchell Starc Australia West Indies Won 2 James Neesham New Zealand Afghanistan Won 3 Mohammad Amir Pakistan Australia Lost 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Afghanistan Won 5 Jason Behrendorff Australia England Won 6 Mitchell Starc Australia New Zealand Won 7 Mohammed Shami India England Lost 8 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh India Lost 9 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh Pakistan Lost 10 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan Bangladesh Won

Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. He achieved the same during the clash against West Indies. The second bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the Cricket World Cup 2019 was New Zealand's James Neesham. The Kiwi bowler achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was the third player to dismiss five batsmen in an innings in the ongoing World Cup. Aamir's victims were Australian batsmen Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the fourth player to complete a five-wicket haul in a World Cup 2019 match.

Australian pacer Jason Behendroff became the fifth player to complete a five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019 when he achieved the feat against hosts England. Starc completed a five-wicket haul for the second time in the tournament against New Zealand when he dismissed Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami became the sixth player to register a five-wicket haul in the tournament after achieving the tally against England.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the seventh player to register a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after achieving the feat against India. He further followed it up with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi became the youngest cricketer to pick a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup after achieving the feat against Bangladesh.

Six of these ten five-wicket hauls have come in a winning cause, except the ones recorded by Mohammad Amir, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammed Shami. Seven bowlers had managed to claim a five-wicket haul in 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while nine bowlers had claimed five wickets in an innings in 2011 World Cup which was held in the Indian subcontinent.