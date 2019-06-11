World Cup 2019: Marcus Stoinis ruled out of Pakistan match with side strain

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of his side's upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash against Pakistan on Wednesday due to a side strain.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury while bowling his fifth over during his side's 36-run defeat at the hands of India at The Oval on Sunday. However, he returned to bowl in the 48th and the 50th overs and also took a sharp return catch to dismiss Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

As a result, Stoinis is now all set to miss Australia's upcoming clash in the quadrennial event while the final decision on his World Cup fate will be known when he will be assessed again ahead of his side's match against Sri Lanka on Saturday at The Oval in London on Saturday.

Reflecting on Stoinis's injury, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that the all-rounder was in some discomfort but he managed to bowl a couple of overs.

"He was in some discomfort. And it wasn't ideal, but he still managed to bowl a couple of overs," ESPNcricinfo quoted Finch as saying.

Finch further said the decision regarding the availability of Stoinis for the rest of the tournament will be made only after a comprehensive assessment.

"Not exactly sure on how many games he'll miss. That's why Mitch is flying over. It's still being assessed. And over the next couple of days we'll have a clearer picture of what that looks like. Mitch was meant to fly over with the Australia A side on Friday. He's just coming a couple of days early as a bit of precaution, if Stoinis doesn't recover quick enough or doesn't respond to treatment well enough over the next few days," Finch said.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh--who was scheduled to travel to England with the Australia A team, has been called up as a cover for injured Stoinis for the Pakistan clash.