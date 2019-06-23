close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019: New Zealand fined for maintaining slow over-rate against West Indies

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker leveled the charge.

Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup 2019 match against the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Kane Williamson’s  side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

