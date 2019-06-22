World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after England vs Sri Lanka match

The 27th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) saw Sri Lanka snatch an unexpected 20-run victory over hot-favourites England at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Friday.

Opting to bat first, experienced batsman Angelo Mathews struck an 85-run knock off 115 balls while Avishka Fernando (49) and Kusal Mendis (46) also made decent contributions with the bat before the England bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to a lowly score of 232 for nine, something which was looking too easy for England to chase.

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer took three wickets each while Adil Rashid (two for 45) and Chris Woakes (one for 22) also chipped in.

In reply, Lasith Malinga (four for 43), David de Silva (three for 32) and Isuru Udana (two for 41) all shone with the ball to eventually bundle England out for 212 in 47 overs.

While Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for the hosts with his unbeaten knock of 82, Joe Root once again pulled back his third successive half-century by scoring an 89-ball 57 runs .

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Sri Lanka vs England clash:

Most Sixes

England skipper Eoin Morgan tops the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Morgan scripted a world record of most sixes by a batsman in an ODI inning when he smashed 17 maximums in England's last clash against Afghanistan. He leads the list with a total of 22 sixes from five innings he has played so far, with Aaron Finch (14 sixes) standing at the second place on this list.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 6 5 270 2 Aaron Finch AUS 16 6 6 396 3 Rohit Sharma IND 6 3 3 319 4 Jos Buttler ENG 6 6 5 197 5 David Warner AUS 6 6 6 447 6 Wahab Riaz PAK 5 4 3 67 7 Jason Roy ENG 5 4 3 215 8 Moeen Ali ENG 5 4 4 69 9 Mahmudullah BAN 5 5 4 163 10 Nicholas Pooran WI 5 5 4 162

Most Fours

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has the most number of fours to his name in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. He is standing with a total of 47 boundaries from five matches he has played so far.

Shakib is being closely followed by Australian opener David Warner, who is placed at the second spot in the list with 35 boundaries from six matches.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 47 5 5 425 2 David Warner AUS 40 6 6 447 3 Joe Root ENG 35 6 6 424 4 Aaron Finch AUS 35 6 6 396 5 Rohit Sharma IND 30 3 3 319 6 Jonny Bairstow ENG 25 6 6 218 7 Jason Roy ENG 24 4 3 215 8 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 21 5 5 244 9 Steve Smith AUS 21 6 6 244 10 Quinton de Kock SA 21 6 6 191

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson holds the record of best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup so far. He has amassed a total of 225 runs from three innings he played at a batting average of 225.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 225.00 4 3 225 2 Rohit Sharma IND 159.50 3 3 319 3 Liton Das BAN 114.00 2 2 114 4 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 106.25 5 5 425 5 David Warner AUS 89.40 6 6 447 6 Joe Root ENG 84.80 6 6 424 7 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 8 Aaron Finch AUS 66.00 6 6 396 9 Shikhar Dhawan IND 62.50 2 2 125 10 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 61.00 5 5 244

Best bowling figures

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir leads the list of players with best bowling figures. His figures of five for 30 against Australia at The County Ground is by far the best in the ongoing edition of the mega event. Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand missed out on the top spot by a whisker when he finished with the figures of five for 31 against Afghanistan at the same venue.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 2 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 4 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 5 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 6 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 7 Nuwan Pradeep SL 4/31 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 8 Lockie Ferguson NZ 4/37 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 9 Lasith Malinga SL 4/43 ENG Headingley 21/06/2019 10 Matt Henry NZ 4/47 BAN The Oval 05/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham currently leads the list of players with best bowling strike rate. Neesham maintains the bowling strike rate of 15 after three innings he played for his national side so far in the quadrennial event.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Jimmy Neesham NZ 15.00 4 3 76 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 16.61 4 4 170 3 Lockie Ferguson NZ 19.36 4 4 158 4 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 20.40 4 3 79 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Mark Wood ENG 21.33 5 5 203 7 Jofra Archer ENG 21.93 6 6 269 8 Mitchell Starc AUS 22.40 6 6 304 9 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 10 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 22.66 4 4 248

The 28th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup will be played between India and Afghanistan before West Indies will take on New Zealand in another clash on Saturday.