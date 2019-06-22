World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after England vs Sri Lanka match

The 27th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) saw Sri Lanka snatch an unexpected 20-run victory over hot-favourites England at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Friday.
Opting to bat first, experienced batsman Angelo Mathews struck an 85-run knock off 115 balls while Avishka Fernando (49) and Kusal Mendis (46) also made decent contributions with the bat before the England bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to a lowly score of 232 for nine, something which was looking too easy for England to chase.
Mark Wood and Jofra Archer took three wickets each while Adil Rashid (two for 45) and Chris Woakes (one for 22) also chipped in.
In reply, Lasith Malinga (four for 43), David de Silva (three for 32) and Isuru Udana (two for 41) all shone with the ball to eventually bundle England out for 212 in 47 overs.
While Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for the hosts with his unbeaten knock of 82, Joe Root once again pulled back his third successive half-century by scoring an 89-ball 57 runs .
Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Sri Lanka vs England clash:
Most Sixes
England skipper Eoin Morgan tops the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Morgan scripted a world record of most sixes by a batsman in an ODI inning when he smashed 17 maximums in England's last clash against Afghanistan. He leads the list with a total of 22 sixes from five innings he has played so far, with Aaron Finch (14 sixes) standing at the second place on this list.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|6
|5
|270
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|16
|6
|6
|396
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|6
|3
|3
|319
|4
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|6
|6
|5
|197
|5
|David Warner
|AUS
|6
|6
|6
|447
|6
|Wahab Riaz
|PAK
|5
|4
|3
|67
|7
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|5
|4
|3
|215
|8
|Moeen Ali
|ENG
|5
|4
|4
|69
|9
|Mahmudullah
|BAN
|5
|5
|4
|163
|10
|Nicholas Pooran
|WI
|5
|5
|4
|162
Most Fours
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has the most number of fours to his name in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. He is standing with a total of 47 boundaries from five matches he has played so far.
Shakib is being closely followed by Australian opener David Warner, who is placed at the second spot in the list with 35 boundaries from six matches.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|47
|5
|5
|425
|2
|David Warner
|AUS
|40
|6
|6
|447
|3
|Joe Root
|ENG
|35
|6
|6
|424
|4
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|35
|6
|6
|396
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|30
|3
|3
|319
|6
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|25
|6
|6
|218
|7
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|24
|4
|3
|215
|8
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|21
|5
|5
|244
|9
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|21
|6
|6
|244
|10
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|21
|6
|6
|191
Best batting average
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson holds the record of best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup so far. He has amassed a total of 225 runs from three innings he played at a batting average of 225.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|225.00
|4
|3
|225
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|159.50
|3
|3
|319
|3
|Liton Das
|BAN
|114.00
|2
|2
|114
|4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|106.25
|5
|5
|425
|5
|David Warner
|AUS
|89.40
|6
|6
|447
|6
|Joe Root
|ENG
|84.80
|6
|6
|424
|7
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|71.66
|4
|3
|215
|8
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|66.00
|6
|6
|396
|9
|Shikhar Dhawan
|IND
|62.50
|2
|2
|125
|10
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|61.00
|5
|5
|244
Best bowling figures
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir leads the list of players with best bowling figures. His figures of five for 30 against Australia at The County Ground is by far the best in the ongoing edition of the mega event. Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand missed out on the top spot by a whisker when he finished with the figures of five for 31 against Afghanistan at the same venue.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|2
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|3
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|4
|Oshane Thomas
|WI
|4/27
|PAK
|Trent Bridge
|31/05/2019
|5
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|4/29
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|15/06/2019
|6
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|4/30
|SL
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
|7
|Nuwan Pradeep
|SL
|4/31
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
|8
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|4/37
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|9
|Lasith Malinga
|SL
|4/43
|ENG
|Headingley
|21/06/2019
|10
|Matt Henry
|NZ
|4/47
|BAN
|The Oval
|05/06/2019
Best bowling strike-rate
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham currently leads the list of players with best bowling strike rate. Neesham maintains the bowling strike rate of 15 after three innings he played for his national side so far in the quadrennial event.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|15.00
|4
|3
|76
|2
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|16.61
|4
|4
|170
|3
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|19.36
|4
|4
|158
|4
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|SL
|20.40
|4
|3
|79
|5
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|6
|Mark Wood
|ENG
|21.33
|5
|5
|203
|7
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|21.93
|6
|6
|269
|8
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|22.40
|6
|6
|304
|9
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|10
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|BAN
|22.66
|4
|4
|248
The 28th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup will be played between India and Afghanistan before West Indies will take on New Zealand in another clash on Saturday.