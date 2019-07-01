World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after India vs England tie

Opener Rohit Sharma's 102-run knock went in vain as hosts England beat Indian by 31 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing a competitive target of 338 runs to win at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, India lost opener KL Rahul for a duck before Rohit Sharma not only brought up his 25th ODI ton but also forged a 138-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli (66) for the second wicket to put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat.

However, after the duo's dismissal, Rishabh Pant (32), Hardik Pandya (45), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (unbeaten at 42) and Kedar Jadhav (unbeaten at 12) failed to provide enough fight back as the England bowlers restricted India to a score of 306 for five and snapped their unbeaten streak in the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Liam Plunkett bagged three wickets conceding 55 runs while Chris Woakes also chipped in with two wickets.

Earlier, opener Jonny Bairstow (111) stitched a huge partnership of 160 runs with his opening partner Jason Roy (66) to help the Eoin Morgan-led side set a good total of 337 for seven. Ben Stokes was another notable contributor for England with 79 runs.

For India, Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped his second five-wicket haul by finishing with the figures of five for 69.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after India vs England clash:

Most Sixes

England skipper Eoin Morgan is still leading the list of players with most number of sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Morgan, who created history with most sixes by a player in an ODI inning when he smashed 17 maximums during his side's clash against minnows Afghanistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on June 18, stands at the top spot with 22 maximums in seven matches.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch and West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle occupy the second and third positions with 18 and 10 sixes, respectively.

England opener Jonny Bairstow, who scored six maximums in his blistering knock of 111 runs against India, has broken into the top 10 to stand at the fourth position with 10 sixes.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 8 7 275 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 8 8 504 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 7 6 200 4 Jonny Bairstow ENG 10 8 8 356 5 Ben Stokes ENG 9 8 8 370 6 Jos Buttler ENG 8 8 7 242 7 Jason Roy ENG 7 5 4 281 8 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 6 4 132 9 Rohit Sharma IND 7 6 6 440 10 Wahab Riaz PAK 6 7 5 86

Most Fours

With a total of 49 fours in eight matches, Australian opener David Warner currently holds the record of a maximum number of boundaries in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Australian skipper Aaron Finch are standing at the second and third positions with 48 and 47 boundaries, respectively.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who smashed 15 boundaries during his 103-run knock against England, has moved up by three spots to occupy fourth position. He has a total of 46 fours in his tally from six matches.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 49 8 8 516 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 48 6 6 476 3 Aaron Finch AUS 47 8 8 504 4 Rohit Sharma IND 46 6 6 440 5 Jonny Bairstow ENG 40 8 8 356 6 Joe Root ENG 39 8 8 476 7 Kane Williamson NZ 39 7 6 454 8 Babar Azam PAK 39 7 7 378 9 Ben Stokes ENG 33 8 8 370 10 Virat Kohli IND 32 6 6 382

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to maintain the best batting average in the 2019 World Cup. Williamson has scored a total of 454 runs in seven innings at a batting average of 113.50.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Indian opener Rohit Sharma are placed on the second and third spots respectively with averages of 95.20 and 88.00.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 113.50 7 6 454 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 95.20 6 6 476 3 Rohit Sharma IND 88.00 6 6 440 4 David Warner AUS 73.71 8 8 516 5 Jason Roy ENG 70.25 5 4 281 6 Joe Root ENG 68.00 8 8 476 7 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 65.40 6 6 327 8 Liton Das BAN 65.00 3 3 130 9 Virat Kohli IND 63.66 6 6 382 10 Aaron Finch AUS 63.00 8 8 504

Best bowling figures

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc finished with the brilliant figures of five for 26 during Australia's ICC World Cup 2019 tie against New Zealand. It is by far the best bowling figures of the 2019 World Cup.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir occupy the second and third spots, respectively after registering figures of 5/29 and 5/30 against Afghanistan and Australia.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/26 NZ Lord's Cricket Ground 29/06/2019 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 4 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 5 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 6 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 7 Mohammed Shami IND 5/69 ENG Edgbaston 30/06/2019 8 Mohammed Shami IND 4/16 WI Old Trafford 27/06/2019 9 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 10 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami continues to lead the list of players with best bowling strike rate. He maintains the strike rate of 12.07 after three matches to stand ahead of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (18.58) and New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (20).

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Shami IND 12.07 3 3 125 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 18.58 8 8 373 3 Jimmy Neesham NZ 20.00 7 6 159 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 21.00 3 3 134 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Lockie Ferguson NZ 22.47 7 7 316 7 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 8 Shaheen Afridi PAK 22.80 4 4 199 9 Mohammad Amir PAK 24.75 7 7 327 10 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 25.20 5 5 281

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.