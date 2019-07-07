World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after India vs Sri Lanka tie

Rohit Sharma struck his fifth century of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup while KL Rahul pulled back his maiden ton of the tournament as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last league stage clash of the ongoing marquee event at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 265 runs to win, Rohit (103 off 94 balls) smashed his 27th One-Day Internationals (ODI) besides also sharing a mammoth partnership of 189 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (111) to help the Men in Blue cross the mark in 43.3 overs.

Earlier, Angelo Mathews (113) not only smashed his third ODI century but also stitched a crucial stand of 124 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne (53) as Sri Lanka bounced back from a poor start that saw him reduce to 55/4 to post a respectable total of 264 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs against India after opting to bat first.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue with his figures of three for 37, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav all chipped in with a wicket each.

Most sixes:

England captain Eoin Morgan is currently leading the list of players with maximum number of sixes in their kitty in the onoing edition of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Morgan, who scripted a world record of most sixes by a player in an ODI match with a total of 17 maximum against Afghanistan, is standing at the numero-uno spot with 22 sixes.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Indian opener Rohit Sharma occuppy the second and third spot with 18 and 14 sixes from nine and eight matches, respectively they have played so far in the marquee event.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 9 8 317 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 9 9 507 3 Rohit Sharma IND 14 8 8 647 4 Chris Gayle WI 12 9 8 242 5 Jonny Bairstow ENG 11 9 9 462 6 Rassie van der Dussen SA 10 9 6 310 7 Nicholas Pooran WI 10 9 8 367 8 Ben Stokes ENG 9 9 9 381 9 Carlos Brathwaite WI 8 8 6 154 10 Jason Holder WI 8 9 7 170

Most fours:

Rohit Sharma, who smashed 14 boundaries in his knock of 103 runs against Sri Lanka, has dethroned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from the top spot in the list of players with the maximum number of boundaries in this year's World Cup.

The Indian opener is leading the list with 67 boundaries, followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (60 boundaries from eight innings) and Australian opener Aaron Finch (58 fours from nine innings).

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Rohit Sharma IND 67 8 8 647 2 David Warner AUS 63 9 9 631 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 60 8 8 606 4 Jonny Bairstow ENG 55 9 9 462 5 Babar Azam PAK 50 8 8 474 6 Aaron Finch AUS 47 9 9 507 7 Kane Williamson NZ 42 8 7 481 8 Joe Root ENG 40 9 9 500 9 Jason Roy ENG 39 6 5 341 10 Virat Kohli IND 38 8 8 441

Best Batting Average:

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to hold the record of the best batting average in the onoing marquee event. Williamson has amassed a total of 481 runs in seven matches at a batting average of 96.20.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are placed at the second and third positions with the batting average of 92.42 and 86.57, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson ENG 96.20 8 7 481 2 Rohit Sharma IND 92.42 8 8 647 3 David Warner AUS 88.71 9 9 621 4 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 86.57 8 8 606 5 Samiullah Shinwari AFG 74.00 3 3 74 6 Alex Carey AUS 70.00 9 8 280 7 Jason Roy ENG 68.20 6 5 341 8 Babar Azam PAK 67.71 8 8 474 9 Faf du Plessis SA 64.50 9 8 387 10 Virat Kohli IND 63.00 8 8 441

Best Bowling Figures:

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi's figures of six for 35 in his side's last group stage fixture against Bangladesh remains the best bowling figures of the 2019 World Cup so far.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is standing at the second spot in the list with the figures of five for 26 which he brought against New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Shaheen Afridi PAK 6/35 BAN Lord's Cricket Ground 05/07/2019 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/26 NZ Lord's Cricket Ground 29/06/2019 3 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 4 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 5 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 6 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 7 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 8 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 5/59 IND Edgbaston 02/07/2019 9 Mohammed Shami IND 5/69 ENG Edgbaston 30/06/2019 10 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 5/75 PAK Lord's Cricket Ground 05/07/2019

Best bowling strike rate:

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami holds the record of the best bowling strike rate of 15.07 in four matches in the 2019 edition of the marquee event.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (17.68) and Australia's Mitchell Starc (19.23) occupy the second and the third positions, respectively.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Shami IND 15.07 4 4 193 2 Shaheen Afridi PAK 17.68 5 5 234 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 19.23 9 9 432 4 Soumya Sarkar BAN 21.00 8 2 91 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 21.65 8 8 484 7 Jimmy Neesham NZ 21.81 8 7 200 8 Lockie Ferguson NZ 22.47 7 7 316 9 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 10 Jason Behrendorff AUS 24.00 4 4 189

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.