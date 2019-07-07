World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after India vs Sri Lanka tie

Rohit Sharma struck his fifth century of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup while KL Rahul pulled back his maiden ton of the tournament as India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last league stage clash of the ongoing marquee event at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday.
Chasing a target of 265 runs to win, Rohit (103 off 94 balls) smashed his 27th One-Day Internationals (ODI) besides also sharing a mammoth partnership of 189 runs for the opening wicket with KL Rahul (111) to help the Men in Blue cross the mark in 43.3 overs.
Earlier, Angelo Mathews (113) not only smashed his third ODI century but also stitched a crucial stand of 124 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne (53) as Sri Lanka bounced back from a poor start that saw him reduce to 55/4 to post a respectable total of 264 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs against India after opting to bat first.
Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue with his figures of three for 37, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav all chipped in with a wicket each.
Most sixes:
England captain Eoin Morgan is currently leading the list of players with maximum number of sixes in their kitty in the onoing edition of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Morgan, who scripted a world record of most sixes by a player in an ODI match with a total of 17 maximum against Afghanistan, is standing at the numero-uno spot with 22 sixes.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Indian opener Rohit Sharma occuppy the second and third spot with 18 and 14 sixes from nine and eight matches, respectively they have played so far in the marquee event.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|9
|8
|317
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|18
|9
|9
|507
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|14
|8
|8
|647
|4
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|12
|9
|8
|242
|5
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|11
|9
|9
|462
|6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|10
|9
|6
|310
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|WI
|10
|9
|8
|367
|8
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|9
|9
|9
|381
|9
|Carlos Brathwaite
|WI
|8
|8
|6
|154
|10
|Jason Holder
|WI
|8
|9
|7
|170
Most fours:
Rohit Sharma, who smashed 14 boundaries in his knock of 103 runs against Sri Lanka, has dethroned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from the top spot in the list of players with the maximum number of boundaries in this year's World Cup.
The Indian opener is leading the list with 67 boundaries, followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (60 boundaries from eight innings) and Australian opener Aaron Finch (58 fours from nine innings).
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|67
|8
|8
|647
|2
|David Warner
|AUS
|63
|9
|9
|631
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|60
|8
|8
|606
|4
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|55
|9
|9
|462
|5
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|50
|8
|8
|474
|6
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|47
|9
|9
|507
|7
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|42
|8
|7
|481
|8
|Joe Root
|ENG
|40
|9
|9
|500
|9
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|39
|6
|5
|341
|10
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|38
|8
|8
|441
Best Batting Average:
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to hold the record of the best batting average in the onoing marquee event. Williamson has amassed a total of 481 runs in seven matches at a batting average of 96.20.
Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are placed at the second and third positions with the batting average of 92.42 and 86.57, respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|ENG
|96.20
|8
|7
|481
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|92.42
|8
|8
|647
|3
|David Warner
|AUS
|88.71
|9
|9
|621
|4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|86.57
|8
|8
|606
|5
|Samiullah Shinwari
|AFG
|74.00
|3
|3
|74
|6
|Alex Carey
|AUS
|70.00
|9
|8
|280
|7
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|68.20
|6
|5
|341
|8
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|67.71
|8
|8
|474
|9
|Faf du Plessis
|SA
|64.50
|9
|8
|387
|10
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|63.00
|8
|8
|441
Best Bowling Figures:
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi's figures of six for 35 in his side's last group stage fixture against Bangladesh remains the best bowling figures of the 2019 World Cup so far.
Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is standing at the second spot in the list with the figures of five for 26 which he brought against New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|6/35
|BAN
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|05/07/2019
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/26
|NZ
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|29/06/2019
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|5/29
|AFG
|The Ageas Bowl
|24/06/2019
|4
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|5
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|6
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|5/44
|ENG
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|25/06/2019
|7
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|8
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|5/59
|IND
|Edgbaston
|02/07/2019
|9
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|5/69
|ENG
|Edgbaston
|30/06/2019
|10
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|5/75
|PAK
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|05/07/2019
Best bowling strike rate:
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami holds the record of the best bowling strike rate of 15.07 in four matches in the 2019 edition of the marquee event.
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (17.68) and Australia's Mitchell Starc (19.23) occupy the second and the third positions, respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Mohammad Shami
|IND
|15.07
|4
|4
|193
|2
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|17.68
|5
|5
|234
|3
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|19.23
|9
|9
|432
|4
|Soumya Sarkar
|BAN
|21.00
|8
|2
|91
|5
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|6
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|21.65
|8
|8
|484
|7
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|21.81
|8
|7
|200
|8
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|22.47
|7
|7
|316
|9
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|10
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|24.00
|4
|4
|189
A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.