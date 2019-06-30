World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after New Zealand vs Australia tie

Australia defeated New Zealand by 86 runs in match 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London to maintain their winning streak in the tournament.
Team Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat. New Zealand seemed set to restrict the Aussies to a low total at one stage after dismissing openers Aaron Finch, David Warne, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell cheaply.
However, the outfit was able to recover following the dismissals on the back of a 107-run partnership between Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja. New Zealand made a late comeback in the clash following a hat-trick by pacer Trent Boult who finished with four wickets, resulting in Australia posting a total of 243 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.
Australia went about defending the target of 244 in a disciplined manner, making it difficult for the batsmen to score freely. Openers Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls were dismissed cheaply, with the Kiwis briefly in the game following a partnership of 55 runs between skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.
However, the duo were soon dismissed as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins made their presence felt, resulting in New Zealand eventually posting a score of 200 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Starc was the pick of the bowlers registering his second five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019.
Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after the New Zealand vs Australia clash:
Most Sixes
England skipper Eoin Morgan continues to lead the charts with 22 sixes in seven matches. Australian skipper Aaron Finch who did not score a single six against New Zealand on Saturday is placed on the second spot with 18 sixes.
Windies veteran Chris Gayle and Indian opener Rohit Sharma are placed on the third and fourth spots with 10 and 7 sixes respectively. Windies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite rounds off the top-five list with seven sixes.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|7
|6
|274
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|18
|8
|8
|504
|3
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|10
|7
|6
|200
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|7
|5
|5
|338
|5
|Carlos Brathwaite
|WI
|7
|6
|4
|132
|6
|Wahab Riaz
|PAK
|6
|7
|5
|86
|7
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|6
|7
|6
|222
|8
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|6
|7
|7
|291
|9
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|6
|8
|5
|215
|10
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|6
|8
|8
|143
Most Fours
Australian opener David Warner who scored three boundaries against New Zealand on Saturday leads the charts with 49 boundaries in eight matches. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is placed on the second spot with 48 boundaries.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch who scored only one boundary on Saturday is placed on the third spot with 47 boundaries.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|David Warner
|AUS
|49
|8
|8
|516
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|48
|6
|6
|476
|3
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|47
|8
|8
|504
|4
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|39
|7
|6
|454
|5
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|39
|7
|7
|378
|6
|Joe Root
|ENG
|37
|7
|7
|432
|7
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|31
|5
|5
|338
|8
|Alex Carey
|AUS
|31
|8
|7
|244
|9
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|30
|7
|7
|245
|10
|Faf du Plessis
|SA
|29
|8
|7
|28
Best batting average
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who scored a 51-ball 40 against Australia on Saturday is currently on top with a batting average of 113.50. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Indian opener Rohit Sharma are placed on the second and third spots respectively with averages of 95.20 and 84.50.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|113.50
|7
|6
|454
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|95.20
|6
|6
|476
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|84.50
|5
|5
|338
|4
|David Warner
|AUS
|73.71
|8
|8
|516
|5
|Joe Root
|ENG
|72.00
|7
|7
|432
|6
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|71.66
|4
|3
|215
|7
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|65.40
|6
|6
|327
|8
|Liton Das
|BAN
|65.00
|3
|3
|130
|9
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|63.20
|5
|5
|316
|10
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|63.00
|8
|8
|504
Best bowling figures
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who picked his second five-wicket haul of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday against New Zealand, leads the tally with figures of 5/26.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir are placed on the second and third spots having registered figures of 5/29 and 5/30 against Afghanistan and Australia respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/26
|NZ
|Lord's
|30/06/2019
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|5/29
|AFG
|The Ages Bowl
|24/06/2019
|3
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|4
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|5
|Jason Behendroff
|AUS
|5/44
|ENG
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|25/06/2019
|6
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|7
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|4/16
|WI
|Old Trafford
|27/06/2019
|8
|Oshane Thomas
|WI
|4/27
|PAK
|Trent Bridge
|31/05/2019
|9
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|4/30
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|15/06/2019
|10
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|4/30
|WI
|Old Trafford
|22/06/2019
Best bowling strike-rate
Indian fast-bowler Mohammad Shami continues to lead the list with a strike rate of 12.12 in two matches. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has jumped to the second spot following his five-wicket haul with a strike rate of 18.58. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is placed on the third spot with a strike rate of 20.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Mohammad Shami
|IND
|12.12
|2
|2
|56
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|18.58
|8
|8
|373
|3
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|20.00
|7
|6
|159
|4
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|21.00
|3
|3
|134
|5
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|6
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|22.47
|7
|7
|316
|7
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|8
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|22.80
|4
|4
|199
|9
|Mark Wood
|ENG
|23.76
|6
|6
|262
|10
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|23.93
|7
|7
|325
A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka-- are featuring in the 2019 ICC World Cup.