World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after New Zealand vs Australia tie

Australia defeated New Zealand by 86 runs in match 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London to maintain their winning streak in the tournament.

Team Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat. New Zealand seemed set to restrict the Aussies to a low total at one stage after dismissing openers Aaron Finch, David Warne, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell cheaply.

However, the outfit was able to recover following the dismissals on the back of a 107-run partnership between Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja. New Zealand made a late comeback in the clash following a hat-trick by pacer Trent Boult who finished with four wickets, resulting in Australia posting a total of 243 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

Australia went about defending the target of 244 in a disciplined manner, making it difficult for the batsmen to score freely. Openers Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls were dismissed cheaply, with the Kiwis briefly in the game following a partnership of 55 runs between skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

However, the duo were soon dismissed as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins made their presence felt, resulting in New Zealand eventually posting a score of 200 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Starc was the pick of the bowlers registering his second five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after the New Zealand vs Australia clash:

Most Sixes

England skipper Eoin Morgan continues to lead the charts with 22 sixes in seven matches. Australian skipper Aaron Finch who did not score a single six against New Zealand on Saturday is placed on the second spot with 18 sixes.

Windies veteran Chris Gayle and Indian opener Rohit Sharma are placed on the third and fourth spots with 10 and 7 sixes respectively. Windies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite rounds off the top-five list with seven sixes.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 7 6 274 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 8 8 504 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 7 6 200 4 Rohit Sharma IND 7 5 5 338 5 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 6 4 132 6 Wahab Riaz PAK 6 7 5 86 7 Jos Buttler ENG 6 7 6 222 8 Ben Stokes ENG 6 7 7 291 9 Rassie van der Dussen SA 6 8 5 215 10 Glenn Maxwell AUS 6 8 8 143

Most Fours

Australian opener David Warner who scored three boundaries against New Zealand on Saturday leads the charts with 49 boundaries in eight matches. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is placed on the second spot with 48 boundaries.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch who scored only one boundary on Saturday is placed on the third spot with 47 boundaries.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 49 8 8 516 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 48 6 6 476 3 Aaron Finch AUS 47 8 8 504 4 Kane Williamson NZ 39 7 6 454 5 Babar Azam PAK 39 7 7 378 6 Joe Root ENG 37 7 7 432 7 Rohit Sharma IND 31 5 5 338 8 Alex Carey AUS 31 8 7 244 9 Jonny Bairstow ENG 30 7 7 245 10 Faf du Plessis SA 29 8 7 28

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who scored a 51-ball 40 against Australia on Saturday is currently on top with a batting average of 113.50. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Indian opener Rohit Sharma are placed on the second and third spots respectively with averages of 95.20 and 84.50.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 113.50 7 6 454 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 95.20 6 6 476 3 Rohit Sharma IND 84.50 5 5 338 4 David Warner AUS 73.71 8 8 516 5 Joe Root ENG 72.00 7 7 432 6 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 7 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 65.40 6 6 327 8 Liton Das BAN 65.00 3 3 130 9 Virat Kohli IND 63.20 5 5 316 10 Aaron Finch AUS 63.00 8 8 504

Best bowling figures

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc who picked his second five-wicket haul of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday against New Zealand, leads the tally with figures of 5/26.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir are placed on the second and third spots having registered figures of 5/29 and 5/30 against Afghanistan and Australia respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/26 NZ Lord's 30/06/2019 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ages Bowl 24/06/2019 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 4 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 5 Jason Behendroff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 6 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 7 Mohammed Shami IND 4/16 WI Old Trafford 27/06/2019 8 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 9 Imran Tahir SA 4/30 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 10 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

Indian fast-bowler Mohammad Shami continues to lead the list with a strike rate of 12.12 in two matches. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has jumped to the second spot following his five-wicket haul with a strike rate of 18.58. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is placed on the third spot with a strike rate of 20.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Shami IND 12.12 2 2 56 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 18.58 8 8 373 3 Jimmy Neesham NZ 20.00 7 6 159 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 21.00 3 3 134 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Lockie Ferguson NZ 22.47 7 7 316 7 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 8 Shaheen Afridi PAK 22.80 4 4 199 9 Mark Wood ENG 23.76 6 6 262 10 Jofra Archer ENG 23.93 7 7 325

A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka-- are featuring in the 2019 ICC World Cup.