World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after South Africa vs Sri Lanka tie

After restricting Sri Lanka to a lowly total, skipper Faf du Plessis and opener Hashim Amla shared a huge unbeaten stand of 175 runs to guide South Africa to a nine-wicket win over the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side in the 35th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Stree on Friday.

Opting to field first, Dwaine Pretorius (three for 25) and Chris Morris (three for 46) produced a terrific performance with the ball to help South Africa bundle Sri Lanka out for a paltry score of 203 in 49.3 overs.

Besides the duo, Kagiso Rabada bagged a two-wicket haul, while JP Duminy and Andile Phehlukwayo also chipped in with a wicket each.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando were the highest scorers for Sri Lanka with 30 runs each.

Chasing the target, Amla (80 off 105 balls) and Du Plessis (96 off 103 balls) not only notched up blistering half-centuries but also shared a mammoth 175-run union for the second wicket to help their side cross the mark in just 37.2 overs.

Sri Lanka will now have to win their remaining two matches against West Indies and India and hope for a collective collapse from England, Pakistan and Bangladesh in order to make it into the semi-final of the mega event.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash:

Most Sixes

England captain Eoin Morgan is comfortably standing at the top spot in the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup.

Morgan created a world record of most sixes by a player in an ODI inning when he scored 17 maximums during England's 2019 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on June 18. He has a total of 22 sixes to his name from six innings he has played so far.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch and West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle are placed at the second and third spots with 18 and 10 sixes, respectively.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 7 6 274 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 7 7 496 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 7 6 200 4 Rohit Sharma IND 7 5 5 338 5 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 6 4 132 6 Jos Buttler ENG 6 7 6 222 7 Ben Stokes ENG 6 7 7 291 8 David Warner AUS 6 7 7 500 9 Glenn Maxwell AUS 6 7 7 142 10 Rassie van der Dussen SA 6 8 5 215

Most Fours

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is holding the record of most boundaries in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. Shakib is leading the list with a total of 48 fours from six matches.

Australian opener David Warner occupies the second spot after scoring 46 fours in a total of 500 runs he amassed from seven matches. Though Australian skipper Aaron Finch also has 46 boundaries to his name from seven matches, he is placed at the third position after scoring fewer runs than Warner.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 48 6 6 476 2 David Warner AUS 46 7 7 500 3 Aaron Finch AUS 46 7 7 496 4 Joe Root ENG 37 7 7 432 5 Kane Williamson NZ 37 6 5 414 6 Babar Azam PAK 34 6 6 333 7 Rohit Sharma IND 31 5 5 338 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 30 7 7 245 9 Faf du Plessis SA 29 8 7 287 10 Ben Stokes ENG 27 7 7 291

Best batting average

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continues to maintain the best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Williamson has sscored a total of 414 runs in five innings he played at a batting average of 138.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and India's Rohit Sharma are standing at the second and third positions with the batting average of 95.20 and 84.50, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 138.00 6 5 414 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 95.20 6 6 476 3 Rohit Sharma IND 84.50 5 5 338 4 David Warner AUS 83.33 7 7 500 5 Joe Root ENG 72.00 7 7 432 6 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 7 Aaron Finch AUS 70.85 7 7 496 8 Babar Azam PAK 66.60 6 6 333 9 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 65.40 6 6 327 10 Liton Das BAN 65.00 3 3 130

Best bowling figures

Shakib Al Hasan's career-best figures of five for 29 against Afghanistan at the Ageas Bowl on Monday still remains the best bowling figures of the 2019 edition of the marquee event.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham occupy the second and third spots after bagging five wickets each while conceding 30 and 31 runs, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 3 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 5 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 6 Mohammed Shami IND 4/16 WI Old Trafford 27/06/2019 7 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 8 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 9 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019 10 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami currently holds the record of best bowling strike rate in the 2019 World Cup. Shami maintains the bowling strike rate of 12.12 after just two innings he played for the Men in Blue so far to stand ahead of the Australian duo of Jason Behrendorff (19.00 strike rate in two games) and Mitchell Starc (20.42 in seven innings)

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Shami IND 12.12 2 2 56 2 Jason Behrendorff AUS 19.00 2 2 103 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 20.42 7 7 347 4 Jimmy Neesham NZ 20.57 6 5 131 5 Mohammad Amir PAK 21.00 6 6 286 6 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 7 Lockie Ferguson NZ 21.46 6 6 267 8 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 9 Mark Wood ENG 23.76 6 6 262 10 Jofra Archer ENG 23.93 7 7 325

A total of 10 teams-- England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are playing in the 2019 edition of the cricket's showpiece event.