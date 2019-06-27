World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after West Indies vs India match

India continue to stay unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating West Indies by 125 runs in match 34 of the tournament at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.
Skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss.
Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped the side register a strong start to the innings, scoring 29 runs in 5.6 overs before the former was dismissed for 18. Rahul and Kohli stitched a partnership of 69 runs to help the side rebuild.
However, KL Rahul was dismissed for 48 in the 21st over which resulted in a mini-collapse with Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav dismissed cheaply. Kohli stitched a partnership of 40 runs with MS Dhoni before the former was dismissed for 72.
The veteran helped lead India to a score of 268 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs, with an unbeaten knock of 56 as all-rounder Hardik Pandya contributed a 38-ball 46 from the other end.
In reply, the West Indies lost veteran Chris Gayle and Shai Hope for just six and five runs respectively, leaving the side in a precarious position at 16/2 in seven overs. It all went downhill from there on with the Indian bowling attack delivering a commendable performance, to bowl out their opponents for a score of 143 in 34.2 overs.
Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after the West Indies vs India clash:
Most Sixes
English skipper Eoin Morgan continues to lead the charts with 22 sixes in seven matches. Aaron Finch finds himself on the second spot with 18 sixes. Windies veteran Chris Gayle who was dismissed for 6 off 19 against India on Thursday finds himself on the third spot with 10 sixes.
Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Windies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite round off the top-five list with seven and six sixes respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|7
|6
|274
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|18
|7
|7
|496
|3
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|10
|7
|6
|200
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|7
|5
|5
|338
|5
|Carlos Braithwaite
|WI
|7
|6
|4
|132
|6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|6
|7
|5
|215
|7
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|6
|7
|6
|222
|8
|David Warner
|AUS
|6
|7
|7
|500
|9
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|6
|7
|7
|291
|10
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|6
|7
|7
|142
Most Fours
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scored the highest number of boundaries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 48 boundaries in six matches. The cricketer recently equalled Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's record of scoring a half-century and registering a five-wicket haul in the same clash.
Australian opener David Warner trails Shakib by two boundaries on the second spot with 46 boundaries in seven matches. Australian skipper Aaron Finch and English batsman Joe Root are placed on the third and fourth spot respectively with 46 and 37 boundaries.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson rounds off the top five list with 37 boundaries in six matches.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|48
|6
|6
|476
|2
|David Warner
|AUS
|46
|7
|7
|500
|3
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|46
|7
|7
|496
|4
|Joe Root
|ENG
|37
|7
|7
|432
|5
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|37
|6
|5
|414
|6
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|34
|6
|6
|333
|7
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|31
|5
|5
|338
|8
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|30
|7
|7
|245
|9
|Ben Stokes
|ENG
|27
|7
|7
|291
|10
|Steve Smith
|AUS
|26
|7
|7
|282
Best batting average
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is placed on top of the list with a batting average of 138 in six matches. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan replaces Rohit Sharma on the second spot with a batting average of 95.20 in six matches.
Indian opener Rohit Sharma who scored 18 off 23 deliveries against West Indies on Thursday, is placed on the third spot with a batting average of 84.50 in five matches.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|138.00
|6
|5
|414
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|95.20
|6
|6
|476
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|84.50
|5
|5
|338
|4
|David Warner
|AUS
|83.33
|7
|7
|500
|5
|Joe Root
|ENG
|72.00
|7
|7
|432
|6
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|71.66
|4
|3
|215
|7
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|70.85
|7
|7
|496
|8
|Babar Azam
|PAK
|66.60
|6
|6
|333
|9
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|65.40
|6
|6
|327
|10
|Liton Das
|BAN
|65.00
|3
|3
|130
Best bowling figures
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who picked a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan along with a century in the same clash leads the tally with figures of 5/29.
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham find themselves on the second and third spot having picked five wickets while conceding 30 and 31 runs respectively against Australia and Afghanistan.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|5/29
|AFG
|The Ageas Bowl
|24/06/2019
|2
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|3
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|4
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|5/44
|ENG
|Lord's Cricket Ground
|25/06/2019
|5
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|6
|Mohammad Shami
|IND
|4/16
|WI
|Old Trafford
|27/06/2019
|7
|Oshane Thomas
|WI
|4/27
|PAK
|Trent Bridge
|31/05/2019
|8
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|4/29
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|15/06/2019
|9
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|4/30
|WI
|Old Trafford
|22/06/2019
|10
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|4/30
|SL
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
Best bowling strike-rate
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who picked a hat-trick against Afghanistan recently currently leads the tally with a strike rate of 12.12 in two matches. Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff is the second name on the list with a strike rate of 19.00.
Sri Lankan spinner Dhananjaya de Silva finds himself on the third spot with a strike rate of 20.40.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|12.12
|2
|2
|56
|2
|Jason Behrendorff
|AUS
|19.00
|2
|2
|103
|3
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|SL
|20.40
|4
|3
|79
|4
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|20.42
|7
|7
|347
|5
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|20.57
|6
|5
|131
|6
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|21.00
|6
|6
|286
|7
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|8
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|21.46
|6
|6
|267
|9
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|10
|Lasith Malinga
|SL
|23.75
|4
|4
|189
The 35th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday.