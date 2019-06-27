World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after West Indies vs India match

India continue to stay unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after defeating West Indies by 125 runs in match 34 of the tournament at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday.

Skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss.

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped the side register a strong start to the innings, scoring 29 runs in 5.6 overs before the former was dismissed for 18. Rahul and Kohli stitched a partnership of 69 runs to help the side rebuild.

However, KL Rahul was dismissed for 48 in the 21st over which resulted in a mini-collapse with Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav dismissed cheaply. Kohli stitched a partnership of 40 runs with MS Dhoni before the former was dismissed for 72.

The veteran helped lead India to a score of 268 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs, with an unbeaten knock of 56 as all-rounder Hardik Pandya contributed a 38-ball 46 from the other end.

In reply, the West Indies lost veteran Chris Gayle and Shai Hope for just six and five runs respectively, leaving the side in a precarious position at 16/2 in seven overs. It all went downhill from there on with the Indian bowling attack delivering a commendable performance, to bowl out their opponents for a score of 143 in 34.2 overs.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after the West Indies vs India clash:

Most Sixes

English skipper Eoin Morgan continues to lead the charts with 22 sixes in seven matches. Aaron Finch finds himself on the second spot with 18 sixes. Windies veteran Chris Gayle who was dismissed for 6 off 19 against India on Thursday finds himself on the third spot with 10 sixes.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and Windies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite round off the top-five list with seven and six sixes respectively.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 7 6 274 2 Aaron Finch AUS 18 7 7 496 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 7 6 200 4 Rohit Sharma IND 7 5 5 338 5 Carlos Braithwaite WI 7 6 4 132 6 Rassie van der Dussen SA 6 7 5 215 7 Jos Buttler ENG 6 7 6 222 8 David Warner AUS 6 7 7 500 9 Ben Stokes ENG 6 7 7 291 10 Glenn Maxwell AUS 6 7 7 142

Most Fours

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scored the highest number of boundaries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 48 boundaries in six matches. The cricketer recently equalled Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's record of scoring a half-century and registering a five-wicket haul in the same clash.

Australian opener David Warner trails Shakib by two boundaries on the second spot with 46 boundaries in seven matches. Australian skipper Aaron Finch and English batsman Joe Root are placed on the third and fourth spot respectively with 46 and 37 boundaries.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson rounds off the top five list with 37 boundaries in six matches.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 48 6 6 476 2 David Warner AUS 46 7 7 500 3 Aaron Finch AUS 46 7 7 496 4 Joe Root ENG 37 7 7 432 5 Kane Williamson NZ 37 6 5 414 6 Babar Azam PAK 34 6 6 333 7 Rohit Sharma IND 31 5 5 338 8 Jonny Bairstow ENG 30 7 7 245 9 Ben Stokes ENG 27 7 7 291 10 Steve Smith AUS 26 7 7 282

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is placed on top of the list with a batting average of 138 in six matches. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan replaces Rohit Sharma on the second spot with a batting average of 95.20 in six matches.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma who scored 18 off 23 deliveries against West Indies on Thursday, is placed on the third spot with a batting average of 84.50 in five matches.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 138.00 6 5 414 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 95.20 6 6 476 3 Rohit Sharma IND 84.50 5 5 338 4 David Warner AUS 83.33 7 7 500 5 Joe Root ENG 72.00 7 7 432 6 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 7 Aaron Finch AUS 70.85 7 7 496 8 Babar Azam PAK 66.60 6 6 333 9 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 65.40 6 6 327 10 Liton Das BAN 65.00 3 3 130

Best bowling figures

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who picked a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan along with a century in the same clash leads the tally with figures of 5/29.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham find themselves on the second and third spot having picked five wickets while conceding 30 and 31 runs respectively against Australia and Afghanistan.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 5/29 AFG The Ageas Bowl 24/06/2019 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 3 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 4 Jason Behrendorff AUS 5/44 ENG Lord's Cricket Ground 25/06/2019 5 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 6 Mohammad Shami IND 4/16 WI Old Trafford 27/06/2019 7 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 8 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 9 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019 10 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami who picked a hat-trick against Afghanistan recently currently leads the tally with a strike rate of 12.12 in two matches. Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff is the second name on the list with a strike rate of 19.00.

Sri Lankan spinner Dhananjaya de Silva finds himself on the third spot with a strike rate of 20.40.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammed Shami IND 12.12 2 2 56 2 Jason Behrendorff AUS 19.00 2 2 103 3 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 20.40 4 3 79 4 Mitchell Starc AUS 20.42 7 7 347 5 Jimmy Neesham NZ 20.57 6 5 131 6 Mohammad Amir PAK 21.00 6 6 286 7 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 8 Lockie Ferguson NZ 21.46 6 6 267 9 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 10 Lasith Malinga SL 23.75 4 4 189

The 35th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup will be played between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday.