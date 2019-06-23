World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after West Indies vs New Zealand match

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 witnessed two matches on Saturday with India taking on Afghanistan in the opening clash followed by a contest between New Zealand and West Indies. India continued to remain unbeaten in the tournament after beating Afghanistan by 11 runs, despite posting a moderate a total of 224 runs.
New Zealand are similarly unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after emerging victorious by a margin of 5 runs against West Indies in match 29 of the tournament at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday.
West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field in a must-win clash.
New Zealand lost openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in the opening over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell for nought. Skipper Kane Williamson went about rebuilding the innings at this stage alongside veteran Ross Taylor.
The duo stitched a partnership of 160 runs which is the highest third-wicket partnership in the World Cup for New Zealand. Taylor eventually departed for 69 runs off 95 deliveries in the 35th over, but Williamson continued to make his presence felt.
The 28-year-old scored his 13th ODI century eventually finishing just two short of 150 off 154 deliveries. Williamson's knock backed by cameos from Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner helped New Zealand post a total of 291 runs for the loss of eight wickets.
In reply, West Indies lost opener Shai Hope and batsman Shimron Hetmyer for just 1 with Trent Boult accounting for both the dismissals. However, Veteran Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer made their presence felt following their dismissals stitching a partnership of 122 runs.
However, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson struck with the dismissals of Hetmyer and Jason Holder off consecutive deliveries in the 23rd over. Gayle soon departed for 87 leaving the West Indies chase in trouble.
However, all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite nearly got his side across the line scoring his first ODI century in a valiant knock. Braithwaite was dismissed off the final delivery of the 49th over with the West Indies bowled out for 286.
Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Sri Lanka vs England clash:
Most Sixes
English skipper Eoin Morgan leads the charts with 22 sixes in six matches. Morgan recently smashed 17 sixes in England's 150-run win against Afghanistan which certainly makes his presence at the top no surprise. Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Windies veteran Chris Gayle are placed on the second and third spot with 16 and 10 sixes respectively.
Gayle has always been known for his six-hitting prowess at the top of the order and ability to smash the big hits effortlessly. Windies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite and Indian opener Rohit Sharma round off the top-five list with seven and six sixes respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|6s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Eoin Morgan
|ENG
|22
|6
|5
|270
|2
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|16
|6
|6
|396
|3
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|10
|6
|5
|194
|4
|Carlos Braithwaite
|WI
|7
|5
|3
|131
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|6
|4
|4
|320
|6
|Jos Buttler
|IND
|6
|6
|4
|197
|7
|David Warner
|AUS
|6
|6
|6
|447
|8
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|5
|4
|3
|215
|9
|Wahab Riaz
|PAK
|5
|4
|3
|67
|10
|Moeen Ali
|ENG
|5
|4
|4
|69
Most Fours
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has hit the highest number of boundaries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 47 boundaries in five matches. Australian opener David Warner is placed on the second spot with 40 wickets in six matches.
English skipper Joe Root and Australian skipper Aaron Finch find themselves on the third and fourth spot respectively with 35 boundaries apiece. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is the fifth name on the list with 33 boundaries.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|4s
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|47
|5
|5
|425
|2
|David Warner
|AUS
|40
|6
|6
|447
|3
|Joe Root
|ENG
|35
|6
|6
|424
|4
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|35
|6
|6
|396
|5
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|33
|5
|4
|373
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|30
|4
|4
|320
|7
|Jonny Bairstow
|ENG
|25
|6
|6
|218
|8
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|24
|4
|3
|215
|9
|Chris Gayle
|WI
|23
|6
|5
|194
|10
|Ross Taylor
|NZ
|22
|5
|4
|200
Best batting average
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who smashed 148 against West Indies on Saturday, currently holds the best batting average in the tournament. Williamson has scored 373 runs at a batting average of 186.50 in five matches so far.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|186.50
|5
|4
|373
|2
|Liton Das
|BAN
|114.00
|2
|2
|114
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|IND
|106.66
|4
|4
|320
|4
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|106.25
|5
|5
|425
|5
|David Warner
|AUS
|89.40
|6
|6
|447
|6
|Joe Root
|ENG
|84.80
|6
|6
|424
|7
|Jason Roy
|ENG
|71.66
|4
|3
|215
|8
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|66.00
|6
|6
|396
|9
|Shikhar Dhawan
|IND
|62.50
|2
|2
|125
|10
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|BAN
|61.00
|5
|5
|244
Best bowling figures
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir currently holds the best bowling figures after picking five wickets for 30 runs against Australia at The County Ground. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc are placed on the second and third spot. Neesham and Starc picked the same number of wickets while conceding 31 and 46 runs respectively.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Avg
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|5/30
|AUS
|The County Ground
|12/06/2019
|2
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|5/31
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|3
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|5/46
|WI
|Trent Bridge
|06/06/2019
|4
|Oshane Thomas
|WI
|4/27
|PAK
|Trent Bridge
|31/05/2019
|5
|Imran Tahir
|SA
|4/29
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|15/06/2019
|6
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|4/30
|WI
|Old Trafford
|22/06/2019
|7
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|4/30
|SL
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
|8
|Nuwan Pradeep
|SL
|4/31
|AFG
|Cardiff Wales Stadium
|04/06/2019
|9
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|4/37
|AFG
|The County Ground
|08/06/2019
|10
|Mohammed Shami
|IND
|4/40
|AFG
|The Ageas Bowl
|22/06/2019
Best bowling strike-rate
Best bowling strike-rate Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir leads the tally with a strike rate of 16.61 in four matches. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and pacer Lockie Ferguson are placed on the second and third spot with a strike rate of 18 and 19.38 in five matches.
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|SR
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|1
|Mohammad Amir
|PAK
|16.61
|4
|4
|170
|2
|Jimmy Neesham
|NZ
|18.00
|5
|4
|111
|3
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|19.50
|5
|5
|217
|4
|Dhananjaya de Silva
|SL
|20.40
|4
|3
|79
|5
|Kane Richardson
|AUS
|21.20
|2
|2
|109
|6
|Mark Wood
|ENG
|21.33
|5
|5
|203
|7
|Jofra Archer
|ENG
|21.93
|6
|6
|269
|8
|Mitchell Starc
|AUS
|22.40
|6
|6
|304
|9
|Andre Russell
|WI
|22.60
|4
|4
|97
|10
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|BAN
|22.66
|4
|4
|248
The 30th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup will be played between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday.