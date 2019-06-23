World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after West Indies vs New Zealand match

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 witnessed two matches on Saturday with India taking on Afghanistan in the opening clash followed by a contest between New Zealand and West Indies. India continued to remain unbeaten in the tournament after beating Afghanistan by 11 runs, despite posting a moderate a total of 224 runs.

New Zealand are similarly unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after emerging victorious by a margin of 5 runs against West Indies in match 29 of the tournament at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field in a must-win clash.

New Zealand lost openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in the opening over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell for nought. Skipper Kane Williamson went about rebuilding the innings at this stage alongside veteran Ross Taylor.

The duo stitched a partnership of 160 runs which is the highest third-wicket partnership in the World Cup for New Zealand. Taylor eventually departed for 69 runs off 95 deliveries in the 35th over, but Williamson continued to make his presence felt.

The 28-year-old scored his 13th ODI century eventually finishing just two short of 150 off 154 deliveries. Williamson's knock backed by cameos from Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner helped New Zealand post a total of 291 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

In reply, West Indies lost opener Shai Hope and batsman Shimron Hetmyer for just 1 with Trent Boult accounting for both the dismissals. However, Veteran Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer made their presence felt following their dismissals stitching a partnership of 122 runs.

However, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson struck with the dismissals of Hetmyer and Jason Holder off consecutive deliveries in the 23rd over. Gayle soon departed for 87 leaving the West Indies chase in trouble.

However, all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite nearly got his side across the line scoring his first ODI century in a valiant knock. Braithwaite was dismissed off the final delivery of the 49th over with the West Indies bowled out for 286.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Sri Lanka vs England clash:

Most Sixes

English skipper Eoin Morgan leads the charts with 22 sixes in six matches. Morgan recently smashed 17 sixes in England's 150-run win against Afghanistan which certainly makes his presence at the top no surprise. Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Windies veteran Chris Gayle are placed on the second and third spot with 16 and 10 sixes respectively.

Gayle has always been known for his six-hitting prowess at the top of the order and ability to smash the big hits effortlessly. Windies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite and Indian opener Rohit Sharma round off the top-five list with seven and six sixes respectively.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 6 5 270 2 Aaron Finch AUS 16 6 6 396 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 6 5 194 4 Carlos Braithwaite WI 7 5 3 131 5 Rohit Sharma IND 6 4 4 320 6 Jos Buttler IND 6 6 4 197 7 David Warner AUS 6 6 6 447 8 Jason Roy ENG 5 4 3 215 9 Wahab Riaz PAK 5 4 3 67 10 Moeen Ali ENG 5 4 4 69

Most Fours

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has hit the highest number of boundaries in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with 47 boundaries in five matches. Australian opener David Warner is placed on the second spot with 40 wickets in six matches.

English skipper Joe Root and Australian skipper Aaron Finch find themselves on the third and fourth spot respectively with 35 boundaries apiece. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is the fifth name on the list with 33 boundaries.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 47 5 5 425 2 David Warner AUS 40 6 6 447 3 Joe Root ENG 35 6 6 424 4 Aaron Finch AUS 35 6 6 396 5 Kane Williamson NZ 33 5 4 373 6 Rohit Sharma IND 30 4 4 320 7 Jonny Bairstow ENG 25 6 6 218 8 Jason Roy ENG 24 4 3 215 9 Chris Gayle WI 23 6 5 194 10 Ross Taylor NZ 22 5 4 200

Best batting average

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who smashed 148 against West Indies on Saturday, currently holds the best batting average in the tournament. Williamson has scored 373 runs at a batting average of 186.50 in five matches so far.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 186.50 5 4 373 2 Liton Das BAN 114.00 2 2 114 3 Rohit Sharma IND 106.66 4 4 320 4 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 106.25 5 5 425 5 David Warner AUS 89.40 6 6 447 6 Joe Root ENG 84.80 6 6 424 7 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 8 Aaron Finch AUS 66.00 6 6 396 9 Shikhar Dhawan IND 62.50 2 2 125 10 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 61.00 5 5 244

Best bowling figures

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir currently holds the best bowling figures after picking five wickets for 30 runs against Australia at The County Ground. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc are placed on the second and third spot. Neesham and Starc picked the same number of wickets while conceding 31 and 46 runs respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 2 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 4 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 5 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 6 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019 7 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 8 Nuwan Pradeep SL 4/31 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 9 Lockie Ferguson NZ 4/37 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 10 Mohammed Shami IND 4/40 AFG The Ageas Bowl 22/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

Best bowling strike-rate Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir leads the tally with a strike rate of 16.61 in four matches. New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and pacer Lockie Ferguson are placed on the second and third spot with a strike rate of 18 and 19.38 in five matches.

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Mohammad Amir PAK 16.61 4 4 170 2 Jimmy Neesham NZ 18.00 5 4 111 3 Lockie Ferguson NZ 19.50 5 5 217 4 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 20.40 4 3 79 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Mark Wood ENG 21.33 5 5 203 7 Jofra Archer ENG 21.93 6 6 269 8 Mitchell Starc AUS 22.40 6 6 304 9 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 10 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 22.66 4 4 248

The 30th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup will be played between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday.