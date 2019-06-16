World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli snaps Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes quickest to reach 11,000 runs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday added yet another feather on his already illustrious cap as he broke legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's world record to become the fastest player in the history of the game to reach 11,000 run-mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The 30-year-old achieved the feat during the Men in Blue's 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Kohli, who was just 57 runs short of the milestone heading into the high-octane match, took just 56 balls to reach the feat. He achieved the landmark by smashing four runs on the second delivery of the 45th over from Hasan Ali.

The Indian skipper took just 222 innings to reach the 11,000-run mark, thus surpassing legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's world record of reaching the feat in 276 innings. Kohli is now the quickest batsman and only the third Indian after Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to do so. Former Indian cricketer Ganguly took 288 innings to reach the landmark.

Notably, Kohli has appeared in a total of 12 ODIs against Pakistan, amassing 459 runs at an average of 45.90. He also has two centuries and one half-century to his name against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian skipper is also the first Indian batsman to notch up a century in a World Cup game against Pakistan during the 2015 World Cup in Australia when he scored a 107-run knock to help the Men in Blue emerge out victorious by 76 runs.

At the time of filing this report, the rain has interrupted the World Cup clash between India and Pakistan, with Kohli (71) and Vijay Shankar (three) batting at the crease with 20 balls remaining.