World Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi Slams PCB For Refusing To Play In Ahmedabad

The 2023 Asia Cup has taken a significant step forward as both the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and India have accepted the hybrid model of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As the focus now shifts towards the ODI World Cup, scheduled to commence in October in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to finalise the remaining details, particularly concerning the crucial matter of PCB's apprehension towards the highly anticipated group game against India in Ahmedabad. This stance by the PCB has irked former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who questions the logic behind their refusal to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Reports indicate that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sent a final draft of the World Cup schedule, set to begin on October 5, with the blockbuster match scheduled for October 15. The schedule was shared with all participating nations to gather their feedback. It was at this point that Pakistan declined to play in Ahmedabad, which is one of the four venues where the Babar Azam-led side is scheduled to compete.

In a discussion on a local news channel, Afridi urged the PCB to cast aside their reservations and allow the Pakistan team to compete. He expressed his support for the team, believing they have the potential to secure a victory in Ahmedabad against India.

Shahid Afridi slams PCB

“Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?” Afridi questioned.

He asked the Pakistan side to play in Ahmedabad and emphasised the importance of winning. He stressed that what truly mattered was the success of the Pakistan team. He advised them to approach the situation with a positive mindset. If India felt comfortable playing there, he urged them to go, win in front of a lively Indian crowd, and demonstrate their abilities.

As per several reports, ICC officials met PCB chairman Najam Sethi in Pakistan, where Sethi conveyed that the team would not play a World Cup game in Ahmedabad unless it is a knockout match.