World Giants vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 6 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch WG vs AL LLC 2023 Match No 6 Online and On TV?

It is going to be a battle of nerves when World Giants (WG) take on Asia Lions (AL) in Match 6 of the Leagends League Cricket in Doha, Qatar. After WG beat India Maharajas by 3 wickets on Wednesday, March 16, they have made their chances strong for the final qualification. Giants are currently on top of the table with 4 points from 3 games. Asia Lions are also on the same number of points. However, their NRR (-0.498) is poor than that of WG (-0.398). If Asia Lions want to qualify directly from group stage, they must win today to jump to six points.

The teams which finish on number 2 and 3 will then play an eliminator game, the winner of which will sail into the final of the tournament.

All eyes will be on the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi in the Asia Lions' lineup. Not to forget, Asia Lions were thrashed in their last match vs India Maharajas by 10 wickets as Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa made short work of the target. They bowling group must aim to recover quickly from the loss and deliver the punch in a big game today.

Match Day 6: Ticket to Final __



It will be a showdown that will decide who will go straight to the final!



It will be a showdown that will decide who will go straight to the final!

On the other hand, Aaron Finch's side will look to continue the winning run. Giants will bank on legends like Shane Watson, Chris Gayle and Ross Taylor to come good against strong Asia Lions team.

Here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When will World Giants vs Asia Lions, 6th match of LLC take place?

The sixth match of LLC 2023 between World Giants and Asia Lions will take place on March 16, Thursday.

Where will World Giants vs Asia Lions Match take place in LLC?

The match between World Giants and Asia LIons is scheduled to take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

At what time will World Giants vs Asia Lions match start?

The World Giants vs Asia Lions match is scheduled to commence at 8 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of World Giants vs Asia Lions match online?

The fans can live stream the World Giants vs Asia Lions match on Disney + Hotstar and Fancode.