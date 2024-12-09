World Test Championship 2023-25: Can India Still Reach The WTC Final After Pink-Ball Defeat To Australia? All Scenarios Explained

WTC 2023-25: India’s hopes of qualifying for a third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final have taken a hit after their 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The defeat saw India slip to third in the WTC 2023-25 standings, with a points percentage (PCT) of 57.29, trailing behind Australia (60.71) and South Africa (59.26). With only three matches remaining in this WTC cycle, India faces a challenging road ahead to secure a spot in the final.

WTC 2023-25: Here’s How India Can Still Qualify? All Scenerios

Scenario 1: India Wins the Series 4-1

India’s most straightforward path to the final is a dominant 4-1 series win against Australia. This result would propel Rohit Sharma’s side directly into the final, rendering the outcomes of other teams irrelevant. A 4-1 scoreline would likely eliminate Australia from contention.

Scenario 2: India Wins the Series 3-1

A 3-1 victory for India can also secure a spot in the final, but only if South Africa does not defeat Sri Lanka in the second Test of their series. However, if South Africa wins and Sri Lanka falters, India could miss out, even with a 3-1 result. A drawn Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka would suffice for India’s qualification.

Scenario 3: India Wins the Series 3-2

A 3-2 win for India makes qualification more complicated. In this case, India would rely on Sri Lanka securing at least a draw against Australia in their two-match Test series, starting January 29.

Scenario 4: Series Drawn 2-2

If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ends in a 2-2 draw, India’s qualification chances become slim. For India to progress in this scenario, South Africa must win their ongoing series against Sri Lanka 2-0, and Sri Lanka must then defeat Australia in their upcoming series.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table

Standings Team Wins Win Percentage 1. Australia 9 60.71 2. South Africa 5 59.26 3. India 9 57.29 4. Sri Lanka 5 50.00 5. England 11 44.44 6. New Zealand 6 44.23 7. Pakistan 4 33.33 8. Bangladesh 4 31.25 9. West Indies 2 24.24

India now faces a critical challenge in their remaining three games to secure a spot in the WTC final without relying on other results. With a maximum of three potential wins in Australia, India can achieve 146 points and a PCT of 64.03, which may be enough to qualify for the final. India will need to regroup and bounce back quickly to stay in the race for their third consecutive WTC final appearance. The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series will take place in Brisbane (Gabba) from December 14 to 18.