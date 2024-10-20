World Test Championship 2023-25: India Stays Top Despite Thrashing Loss To New Zealand, NZ Moves To 4th In WTC Points Table

IND vs NZ: New Zealand triumphed over India by eight wickets in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India set a target of 107 runs for New Zealand after being bowled out for 462 in their second innings. The visitors chased down the target comfortably, reaching the score in just 28 overs, marking their first Test victory in India in 36 years.

Despite the defeat, India retains its top spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. However, India will need to win at least five of their remaining seven Test matches to secure a place in the WTC final. On the other hand, New Zealand’s win moved them up to fourth place in the WTC standings, having won four of their nine matches so far.

Pakistan also climbed a spot in the WTC rankings after defeating England by 153 runs in the second Test in Multan, leveling their three-match series. This victory positions Pakistan as another competitor in the WTC race.

Australia and Sri Lanka, ranked second and third respectively, are also strong contenders to reach the WTC final. Australia, the defending champions, had previously beaten India by 209 runs in the 2023 WTC final at the Oval. With both teams in strong form, they pose a challenge for India’s qualification hopes.

After the eight-wicket loss in Bengaluru, Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment over India’s collapse for just 46 runs on day two, calling it "inconceivable." However, he credited New Zealand for utilizing the challenging conditions to their advantage. Rohit remains confident that India can bounce back in the next two Test matches. He highlighted the importance of the upcoming games, saying, "We’ve been in tough situations before and we know how to turn things around."

The second Test of the series is set to take place in Pune, starting on October 24. India, traditionally strong on home soil, will be eager to level the series, especially considering their recent Test successes. With a seasoned lineup that includes stars like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah, India will look to make the most of the remaining matches.

India’s road to the WTC final remains challenging. To secure their place, they need at least four wins and two draws from their seven remaining Tests, which would give them 67.54 percentage points. Although the defeat to New Zealand was a setback, India still enters the remaining games as strong favourites. They are expected to perform well not only in the remainder of this series but also in their upcoming fixtures against Australia. India has dominated Australia in recent years, having won the last two Test series against them on Australian soil, including the famous 2-1 series win in 2020-21.

As the WTC race heats up, India must stay focused and deliver consistent performances. The team’s resilience and depth will be tested, but with key players stepping up, India is well-equipped to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing series and strengthen their chances of making it to the WTC final.

The series against New Zealand continues with the second Test beginning on October 24 in Pune, where India will aim to level the score and keep their WTC campaign on track.