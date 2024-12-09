WTC 2025: South Africa completed a commanding 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka with a 109-run win in the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on Monday. This whitewash has significantly boosted their prospects of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The Proteas' latest triumph has propelled them to the top of the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 63.33. South Africa, with six wins from 10 matches in the ongoing cycle, overtook Australia, who slipped to the second spot with a PCT of 60.71 following their recent victory over India in Adelaide.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table After SA Win Over SL

Standings Team Wins Win Percentage 1. South Africa 6 63.33 2. Australia 9 60.71 3. India 9 57.29 4. Sri Lanka 5 45.45 5. England 11 45.24 6. New Zealand 6 44.23 7. Pakistan 4 33.33 8. Bangladesh 4 31.25 9. West Indies 2 24.24

India's Setback In WTC Race

India, currently in third place with a PCT of 57.29, suffered a blow to their WTC final hopes after their 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With only three Tests remaining in the cycle, India faces an uphill battle to secure a spot in the final.

Sri Lanka’s Struggles Continue

Sri Lanka, who remain in fourth place with a PCT of 45.45, saw their chances of a top-two finish diminish after the series loss to South Africa. Despite the setback, they remain in contention for a spot in the final, scheduled at Lord’s from June 11 to 15, 2025.

On the final day of the Gqeberha Test, Sri Lanka needed 143 runs with five wickets in hand to chase down the target. However, the South African bowling attack, led by Keshav Maharaj, dismantled the opposition, bowling them out for 238. Maharaj’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in sealing the victory.

Dominance Throughout the Series

South Africa had previously secured a massive 233-run win in the series opener in Durban, a match where Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 42 runs in their first innings. The Proteas’ performance throughout the series underlined their strength and consistency.

Upcoming Challenges

South Africa will host Pakistan for a two-match Test series starting December 26 in Centurion, aiming for another clean sweep to solidify their position atop the WTC standings. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will face Australia in a crucial two-match home series in January 2025. The outcome will play a key role in determining their WTC final aspirations.