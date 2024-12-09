Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829646https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/world-test-championship-2023-25-indias-wtc-final-qualification-hopes-dented-after-south-africas-2-0-win-over-sri-lanka-2829646.html
NewsCricket
WTC 2025 FINAL QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS

World Test Championship 2023-25: India's WTC Final Qualification Hopes Dented After South Africa's 2-0 Win Over Sri Lanka

South Africa's 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka has propelled them to the top of the WTC standings with 63.33 PCT. India and Sri Lanka face setbacks in the WTC race, scroll down to check updates points table for WTC. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

World Test Championship 2023-25: India's WTC Final Qualification Hopes Dented After South Africa's 2-0 Win Over Sri Lanka WTC 2025 Final Qualification Scenerios

WTC 2025: South Africa completed a commanding 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka with a 109-run win in the second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on Monday. This whitewash has significantly boosted their prospects of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The Proteas' latest triumph has propelled them to the top of the WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 63.33. South Africa, with six wins from 10 matches in the ongoing cycle, overtook Australia, who slipped to the second spot with a PCT of 60.71 following their recent victory over India in Adelaide.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table After SA Win Over SL

Standings Team Wins Win Percentage
1. South Africa 6 63.33
2.  Australia 9 60.71
3.  India 9 57.29
4. Sri Lanka 5 45.45
5.  England 11 45.24
6.  New Zealand 6 44.23
7.  Pakistan 4 33.33
8.  Bangladesh 4 31.25
9.  West Indies 2 24.24

India's Setback In WTC Race

India, currently in third place with a PCT of 57.29, suffered a blow to their WTC final hopes after their 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With only three Tests remaining in the cycle, India faces an uphill battle to secure a spot in the final.

Sri Lanka’s Struggles Continue

Sri Lanka, who remain in fourth place with a PCT of 45.45, saw their chances of a top-two finish diminish after the series loss to South Africa. Despite the setback, they remain in contention for a spot in the final, scheduled at Lord’s from June 11 to 15, 2025.

On the final day of the Gqeberha Test, Sri Lanka needed 143 runs with five wickets in hand to chase down the target. However, the South African bowling attack, led by Keshav Maharaj, dismantled the opposition, bowling them out for 238. Maharaj’s five-wicket haul was instrumental in sealing the victory.

Dominance Throughout the Series

South Africa had previously secured a massive 233-run win in the series opener in Durban, a match where Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 42 runs in their first innings. The Proteas’ performance throughout the series underlined their strength and consistency.

Upcoming Challenges

South Africa will host Pakistan for a two-match Test series starting December 26 in Centurion, aiming for another clean sweep to solidify their position atop the WTC standings. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will face Australia in a crucial two-match home series in January 2025. The outcome will play a key role in determining their WTC final aspirations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

WTC 2025 Final Qualification ScenariosWorld Test Championship Points TableWTC 2024 updatesICC World Test Championship 2023-25WTC 2024 final teamsWTC 2024 latest points tableindia wtc final chancesAustralia WTC 2024 qualificationSouth Africa WTC 2024 scenariosSri Lanka WTC 2024 qualificationNew Zealand WTC 2024 chancesPakistan WTC qualification hopesWTC 2024 key matchesWTC 2024 top contendersICC WTC 2024 race to the finalWTC 2024 qualification newsWorld Test Championship StandingsWTC 2024 points table analysisWTC 2024 key fixturesICC WTC final schedule 2024WTC 2024 final venueICC WTC 2024 contendersWorld Test Championship predictionsWTC 2024 upcoming matchesWTC 2024 rankings updateWTC 2024 final qualification rulesICC WTC scenarios for teamsWTC 2024 qualification scenarios explainedICC WTC final teams predictionWTC 2024 battle for top spot
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK