World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table: India Climb To Top Spot In WTC Standings After Win Over South Africa In 2nd Test

Team India reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championhip 2023-25 points table after the suprerb win over South Africa in the 2nd Test at Cape Town. After suffering an innings defeat in the hands of South Africa, Rohit Sharma led India to one of the finest comebacks in Test cricket in a series as the visitors recorded their first Test win at Newslands ground in Cape Town.

The win also helps the Indians reclaim the top spot in the WTC standings. They had earlier slipped to sixth spot after defeat in Centurion Test but India are yet again back in the hunt for a spot in the final. However, the journey is still very long.

Take a look at the World Test Championship Standings Below:

The Proteas took a lead in the series that seemed unshakeable, standing at 1-0. India had one chance to rebound. On the first day of the second Test, the visitors had a thrilling start by bowling out South Africa for a mere 55. However, India's own batting, after a promising beginning, crumbled in an odd turn of events, collapsing from 153/4 to 153 all out.

Despite their batting woes, India's bowlers continued impressively from the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah stole the spotlight in the second innings with a five-wicket haul, limiting South Africa to 176. Aiden Markram's exceptional century saved the hosts from a dire situation.

India's batters, adopting an assertive approach, quickly chased down the 79-run target in just 12 overs to secure their second win in the ongoing WTC cycle. Yet, they did lose three wickets along the way. Remarkably, this Test became the shortest completed match in terms of balls bowled, breaking a record that stood for 92 years. The entire match wrapped up in only 642 balls, surpassing the 656-ball record set in an Australia v South Africa Test in 1932.

While it's early in the WTC25 cycle, India aims to amass more points in the upcoming five-match home Test series against England, commencing on January 25th.