WTC 2023 Final Weather Report From Oval: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In IND vs AUS Final

The much-awaited World Test Championship Final, featuring India and Australia, is scheduled to take place on June 7 at the Kennington Oval in London. Despite facing some challenges along the way, both teams have managed to reach the final and now have the opportunity to make history by winning all four ICC trophies. However, the outcome of the match may be heavily influenced by the unpredictable English weather. Let's take a closer look at the weather conditions expected during this summit clash.

June marks the beginning of summer in the United Kingdom, with daily average temperatures ranging from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius. The warmer temperatures increase the likelihood of a dry pitch, which tends to favour spinners. With recent county games being played on the surface, there are fewer chances for fast bowlers to exploit green patches or dampness, unless there is a sudden change in weather resulting in cloudy and gloomy conditions.

Rain WTC Final pic.twitter.com/hd9T5T6hML — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) June 4, 2023

Fortunately, the weather forecast for the period between June 7 and 12 appears to be more favorable than usual. The first day of the WTC final, June 7th, is expected to be cloudy, but without any precipitation. The second and third days will be colder, but there is no predicted chance of rain. Throughout the five-day final, there will be a gentle breeze, which could assist swing bowlers in troubling the batsmen.

While weather conditions can play a significant role in cricket matches, it is important to remember that predictions are not always 100% accurate. The actual weather during the WTC final may vary slightly from the forecasted conditions. However, based on the information available, it seems that the match will largely be played under dry conditions, with only a slight chance of rain on the first day.

Both India and Australia will undoubtedly be hoping for favourable weather throughout the duration of the final. As they strive to etch their names in history by winning the prestigious WTC trophy, the teams will need to adapt and make the most of the conditions, whether it's the assistance for spinners on a dry pitch or the potential swing provided by the breeze. Only time will tell how the weather ultimately impacts this highly anticipated clash between two cricketing powerhouses.