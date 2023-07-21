World Test Championship 2023 Points Table: Have Pakistan Eclipsed India At Top In WTC 2023-25 Standings?

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to take 1-0 lead in the 2-match series. The chief architect of the win was Saud Shakeel, who constructed a fabulous 208 off 361 deliveries. The knock included 19 fours. It was the first time that any Pakistani batter hit a double hundred on Sri Lankan soil. The win has helped them start their next cycle of World Test Championship on a positive note. The Babar Azam-led side hae eclipsed both Australia and England cricket team in the standings.

Courtesy their superb win, Pakistan now have got 12 points from and their winning percentage also stands at 100. They are ranked two. On number 1 is still India who also have the same numbers after one match in the next WTC 2023 standings.

Check out the updated WTC 2023-35 Points Table below:

India had beaten West Indies by an innings and 142 runs to kickstart their tour of Caribbean on a bright note. Thanks to their dominant win, they seem to be on top of the WTC table despite Pakistan having same number of points too. Rohit Sharma's India will have the chance to stem their authority in he standings with another authoritative show in the second Test.

If India and Pakistan continue to play like that and remain in top two at the end of the cycle, then we might be able to see the arch-rivals play each other in the final of the Test championship for the first time.