World Test Championship 2025: Check WTC Updated Points Table, Final Date, Venue, And More

WTC 2025: The race for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final is heating up, with teams jostling for a spot in the prestigious match set to take place at the iconic Lord's Stadium in England. The latest developments in the WTC standings and the announcement of the final's details have set the stage for an exciting conclusion to this global Test cricket event.

Bangladesh Stuns Pakistan with Historic Series Sweep

Bangladesh made headlines by achieving a historic 2-0 series sweep against Pakistan in their own backyard. In the second Test of the series, Bangladesh secured a convincing six-wicket victory, marking their first-ever clean sweep against an Asian side away from home. Pakistan, who had hoped to bounce back after a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the first Test, failed to deliver in the second match, further complicating their World Test Championship campaign.

Impact on the World Test Championship Standings

Pakistan's disappointing performance has left them languishing in the eighth position on the WTC points table, with just 16 points from seven matches. This loss significantly hampers their chances of making it to the final, as they remain stuck in the second-to-last position. In contrast, Bangladesh's impressive showing has propelled them to sixth place with 33 points from six matches.

India continues to lead the WTC standings with 68.52 points from nine games, closely followed by Australia, who have amassed 62.5 points from 12 matches. These two cricketing powerhouses are currently the frontrunners for a spot in the 2025 WTC final.

WTC Final Dates And Venue Announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the dates for the much-anticipated 2025 World Test Championship final. The match is scheduled to take place at Lord's Stadium in London from June 11 to June 15, 2025, with June 16 reserved as a backup day in case of any disruptions.

Past Champions Set the Bar High

The WTC final has already produced memorable moments in its brief history. New Zealand emerged as the inaugural champions in 2021, defeating India by eight wickets. In the second edition, Australia claimed the title by beating India by 209 runs at The Oval in London. These thrilling finals have set high expectations for the 2025 edition, promising another exciting chapter in the championship's history.

India And Australia Lead The Charge

India and Australia are currently the top contenders for reaching the WTC final once again. India's consistent performance has placed them at the top of the table, while Australia is not far behind, making both teams the favorites for a rematch at Lord's. With both teams showcasing exceptional form, the anticipation for the final is already building.

Lord's To Host Another Historic Final

The decision to host the 2025 WTC final at Lord's underscores the ICC's commitment to celebrating Test cricket at historic venues. Known as the "Home of Cricket," Lord's has a rich history of hosting iconic matches, and the upcoming WTC final promises to be another landmark event. Cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting what could be an unforgettable showdown between the sport's giants.

As teams continue to battle it out in the ongoing WTC cycle, all eyes will be on Lord's in June 2025, where the world's best Test teams will compete for the ultimate prize in the longest format of the game.