World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenario: Here's what Rohit Sharma's Team India need to Qualify for WTC final - Check

India’s recent victory over Australia in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match has moved them closer to the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship table. This win not only allowed India to retain the BGT but also marked their 100th win over Australia across formats in international men’s cricket. India’s points percentage increased from 61.66 to 64.06 with its 10th win in 16 matches in the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

Meanwhile, Australia's lead in the WTC table decreased from 70.83 PCT to 66.66. India now needs to win at least one of the remaining two Tests to qualify for the WTC final. If India secures a 3-1 series win against Australia, they will finish with a PCT of 61.92, which will be enough for them to qualify for the final alongside the Aussies, ahead of Sri Lanka's best possible result (61.11). If India manages to draw 2-2 with Australia, they will still qualify ahead of South Africa’s best possible finish at 56.94 PCT. However, this will be enough for India to qualify only if Sri Lanka drops points in its two-match series against New Zealand.

In the event that India beats Australia 3-0 or 4-0, they will climb to the top of the WTC standings and create a toss-up between Australia and Sri Lanka for the second spot. India’s best possible finish will be to beat Australia 4-0, finish with 147 points and PCT of 67.43. On the other hand, their worst possible finish will be a draw to Australia 2-2, finish with 131 points and PCT of 56.94. If Australia fails to win or draw in the next two Tests against India, it will open up a chance for Sri Lanka (53.33) to qualify for the final, provided they beat New Zealand 2-0 in their upcoming series.

Australia’s best possible finish will be to draw with India 2-2, finish with 144 points and PCT of 63.15. Conversely, their worst possible finish will be to lose 4-0 to India, finish with 136 points and PCT of 59.6. In conclusion, the race for the WTC final is getting intense, and every match will be crucial for teams to secure their position in the standings. The remaining two Tests between India and Australia and Sri Lanka's upcoming series against New Zealand will determine the fate of the WTC finalists.