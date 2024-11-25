World Test Championship Final Qualification Scenario: How Can India Qualify For WTC Final After Massive Victory Against Australia In 1st Test In Perth?

The Indian team outplayed Australia by 295 runs in the first Border-Gavaskar Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. On the back of this win against Australia, the Indian team secured the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.11 percentage of points. Australia on the other hand, has moved to the second spot with 57.69 percentage of points.

Earlier, the Indian team came down to second place in the WTC points table after a 0-3 series loss to New Zealand at home. The Indian team will need three wins from the remaining four matches in the ongoing Test series against Australia in order to secure a place in the WTC final. Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian team and will head to Adelaide for the second Test, which will be taking place from December 6 to 10.

Earlier, Team India recorded a facile 295-run win over Australia in the first Test and finished the game with more than a day to spare. India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah guided the team from the front and starred with the ball against Australia. Australia started their day four from 12-3, requiring a huge 534 for victory, but were bundled out for 238, with Bumrah scalping 3-42.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.