Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India missed the opportunity of winning their first Test series on English soil in 15 years, as they face 7 wicket defeat against Ben Stokes's England team in the fifth and final Test match of the series. The Three Lions managed to level the series 2-2 and avoid the embarrassment of losing to an injury-ravaged Indian team. Other than the historic win, the Indian team also missed out on vital World Test Championship points. India are currently ranked third on the points table with six wins, four defeats and two draws to their name. Rohit Sharma's side has 77 and 53.47 percentage win points in the WTC cycle which will end in 2023.

The Australian team are leading the WTC 2023 points table while South Africa are ranked second. Pakistan and West Indies are in fourth and fifth spot respectively followed by Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in the fifth Test, Joe Root slammed his 11th Test century since 2021 while Jonny Bairstow hit his second hundred of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test as England defeated India by seven wickets on the fifth day of the match.

Resuming from 259/3, Root (142 not out off 173 balls) and Bairstow (114 not out off 145 balls) achieved the required 119 runs in an hour and a half to tie the series being played for the Pataudi Trophy 2-2 and deny India their first series victory in England since 2007.

The successful chase of 378 is also the highest England have chased ever in Test cricket. After chasing 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, England chasing 378 against India also made them the first team in Test cricket to chase four 250+ scores successfully in consecutive matches. Root and Bairstow were efficient, flawless and dominant in their unbeaten stand of 269 as the Bazball winning juggernaut continues for England.