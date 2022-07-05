Pakistan have jumped above India in the ICC World Test Championship standings after the latter were penalised for slow over-rate in the Edgbaston Test. Apart from the points penalty, India have also been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for the offence during their seven-wicket loss against England in the rescheduled fifth Test.

The points penalty means India drop below Pakistan to the fourth spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. After the penalty, India are on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), just a shade below Pakistan's PCT of 52.38 per cent.

The news comes as a further blow to India, who were defeated by seven wickets in Edgbaston after England chased down a record 378 – their highest-successful run chase in Test history. Jonny Bairstow led the way with a ton in each innings while Joe Root too smashed an unbeaten 142 in the fourth innings. It meant England levelled the series 2-2, and India missed out on a chance to secure their first Test series victory in England since 2007.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Since India fell short by two overs after time allowances were taken into consideration, they were docked two WTC points.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.

The penalty comes as a blow, with India chasing one of the top two spots in the WTC table, which will see the side qualify for the final in 2023.