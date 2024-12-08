World Test Championship Updated Points Table 2025: India Slips To 3rd After Pink-Ball Loss; Australia Reclaims Top Spot

WTC 2023-25: India dropped to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table following their crushing 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Pink-Ball Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide. The loss saw India's points percentage (PCT) drop from 61.11 to 57.29, as Australia surged to the top of the table. Australia’s ninth win of the ongoing WTC cycle elevated their PCT to 60.71, overtaking second-placed South Africa, who currently sit at 59.26. South Africa, however, has an opportunity to regain the top position if they secure a victory in their second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.

While, New Zealand's struggles continue following their loss to England in the second Test, marking a significant decline just a week after a shake-up in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 standings.

Meanwhile, Australia's impressive performance in the Pink Ball Test against India has boosted their position in the WTC rankings. With a dominant 10-wicket win, Australia leveled the five-match series 1-1, strengthening their chances of securing a spot in the WTC final in London.

India now faces a critical challenge in their remaining three games to secure a spot in the WTC final without relying on other results. With a maximum of three potential wins in Australia, India can achieve 146 points and a PCT of 64.03, which may be enough to qualify for the final.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table

Standings Team Wins Win Percentage 1. Australia 9 60.71 2. South Africa 5 59.26 3. India 9 57.29 4. Sri Lanka 5 50.00 5. England 11 44.44 6. New Zealand 6 44.23 7. Pakistan 4 33.33 8. Bangladesh 4 31.25 9. West Indies 2 24.24

India will need to regroup and bounce back quickly to stay in the race for their third consecutive WTC final appearance. The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series will take place in Brisbane (Gabba) from December 14 to 18.