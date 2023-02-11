topStoriesenglish2572192
How Can India Qualify for World Test Championship Final After a BIG Win Over Australia in Nagpur Test? Check Details

India has yet to confirm their place in the WTC final for the second time in a row. To secure their spot, they must win at least two of the remaining three matches in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Australia never had a chance to catch its breath. Every time they attempted to gain an advantage, India made it extremely difficult before completely dominating them in the second innings of the Nagpur Test. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dismantled the visiting team in a single session, with Ashwin taking five wickets and Jadeja two. This victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series.

India is keeping a close eye on the World Test Championship points table as they have yet to secure their place in the final. Before the series began, they were in second place with 58.93% points and they remain in that position, though their chances of making the final have become stronger. Their current PCT is 61.67%, ahead of third-placed Sri Lanka (53.33%). On the other hand, Australia, who only needed a win to confirm their place in the WTC final, remains at the top of the table, though their PCT has dropped from 75.56% to 70.83%.

India has yet to confirm their place in the WTC final for the second time in a row. To secure their spot, they must win at least two of the remaining three matches in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Ashwin commented after the match, "This was probably the plan Australia had, but I'm sure they will reflect and come up with different strategies in the next game. It's important to stay focused in the moment. If you keep changing plans, things can go wrong. I expect Australia to come back strong and hard."

