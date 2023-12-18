Pakistan displayed a poor batting show in the 2nd innings of the first Test against Australia as they got bowled out for just 89 and eventually lose the match by a huge margn of 360 runs at Perth. Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the match as the action now moves to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pakistan have a lot to think and do ahead of the second Test as they have also lost the top spot in the World Test Championship Table (WTC 2023) table.

Shan Masood-led Pakistan has begun the Test tour of Pakistan being the number 1 side in the WTC standings. But that is no more the case. Pakistan have slipped to the second spot after a massive loss in the first Test as India climb to the top without even playing a Test match in recent days thanks to this result.

Both India and Pakistan have winning percentage of 66.67. India have 16 points while Pakistan have 24 points from 2 wins but they have lost one match too. Australia fifth in the standing with 3 wins and 2 losses and 2 draw. New Zealand are third while Bangladesh are on fourth spot.

Check the updated WTC 2023-25 points table below:

It won't be easy for Pakistan to get back the top spot in the WTC standings. They have two Test matches left to be played Down Under. Looking at the result of the first Test, it is fair to say that Aussies will be too hot to handle for the visitors. Pakistan have a long break before they feature in the second Test at MCG. Head coach Mohammad Hafeez and captain Masood will be required to rethink their strategy ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

This series is an opportunity for World Test Champions Australia to improve their position in the WTC table. India, meanwhile, will begin their two-match Test series vs South Africa on December 26 with an aim to strengthen their lead at the top. If India manage to win even one out of the two Tests, they should be able to retain their place in the top two. At the end of the WTC cycle, the top two teams qualify for the final. India have made it to two finals so far but they lost on both the occasions, first to England and then to Australia respectively.