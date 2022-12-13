topStoriesenglish
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023

World Test Championships 2023: Pakistan OUT of race, what India need to reach FINAL, check HERE

India, who are on 52.08 per cent with six Tests to play, need 44 more points, which they can get with three wins and two draws. If India finish with a 5-1 win-loss record, their percentage will be a healthy 62.5, which will still ensure qualification as both Australia and South Africa can’t go past that number. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau

England stunned Babar Azam’s Pakistan by 26 runs to win the second Test in Multan and the three-match series 2-0. The second successive loss have badly dented Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championships Final next year. With just three Tests left in Pakistan cycle – one against England and two against New Zealand – the best that Babar’s side can achieve is 54.76 per cent but there are at least two teams well above them.

Table-toppers Australia are on 75 per cent, need only 20 points from their remaining seven Tests to ensure that they end up higher than 54.76. Pat Cummins’s side can get those points with a win and two draws.

India, who are on 52.08 per cent with six Tests to play, need 44 more points, which they can get with three wins and two draws. South Africa, currently second on the WTC table at 60 per cent, need 28 more points (two wins and a draw) from their five remaining Tests to stay above Pakistan.

What India need to qualify for FINAL

India are currently 4th on the points table, but if they win each of their remaining six Tests – two  against Bangladesh and four against Australia – then their percentage will rise to 68.06, which will surely be enough for a top-two finish.

If India finish with a 5-1 win-loss record, their percentage will be a healthy 62.5, which will still ensure qualification as both Australia and South Africa can’t go past that number. However, if they lose two, their percentage will drop to 56.94, which will leave them relying on other results in the cycle.

Team India will play first of the remaining six Tests against Bangladesh in Chattogram from Wednesday (December 13) followed by the second one in Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur from December 22 to 26.

World Test Championships Standing

Australia – 75 PCT

South Africa – 60 PCT

Sri Lanka – 53.33 PCT

India – 52.08 PCT

England -- 44.44 PCT

Pakistan -- 42.42 PCT

