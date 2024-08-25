'Worst Asian Team': Pakistan, Babar Azam Brutally Trolled After Bangladesh Thrash Them By 10 Wickets

PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh delivered a stunning blow to the Pakistan cricket team by securing a resounding victory in the first of the two Test matches held in Rawalpindi. The match ended dramatically on the fifth day, with Bangladesh winning by ten wickets. This victory marked a historic moment for Bangladesh, as it was their first-ever Test win against Pakistan and their first win on Pakistani soil. As a result, Shan Masood and his team have become the target of widespread trolling on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment over the unexpected outcome.

Pakistan faced mounting pressure at the start of day five, beginning their innings at 23/1 after ten overs, still trailing Bangladesh by 94 runs. Captain Shan Masood was the first to fall on the final day, setting the tone for a series of dismissals. Soon after, Babar Azam, who had survived a scare when he was dropped on zero, was dismissed for a mere 22 runs. The middle order fared no better, with Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman both falling without adding to the score. By lunchtime, Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position, having lost six wickets.

The situation only worsened after lunch. Shaheen Shah Afridi was dismissed almost immediately, unable to provide the much-needed stability. Naseem Shah, known for his ability to play aggressive shots, also failed to make a significant impact. Despite his reputation, his efforts were not enough to alter the course of the game. Mohammad Rizwan and Khurram Shahzad showed some resistance, but their partnership did not last long. Rizwan, who had been battling valiantly, was bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 51, ending Pakistan’s hopes of a comeback. Mehidy Hasan was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 11.5 overs, 2 maidens, 21 runs conceded, and four crucial wickets.

The groundwork for Bangladesh's triumph was laid on day four when Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim shared a monumental 196-run partnership. Mushfiqur’s exceptional innings of 191 runs played a pivotal role in giving Bangladesh a significant first-innings lead of 117 runs. The efforts of the Bangladeshi spinners on day five proved decisive, as they penetrated the Pakistani batting lineup with precision and skill. The final nail in the coffin came when Zakir Hasan hit the winning runs, sending the visiting fans into a frenzy of celebration.

Here's how the internet has hilariously roasted Pakistan after their shocking defeat:

This remarkable win not only demonstrated Bangladesh’s growing prowess in Test cricket but also raised serious questions about Pakistan’s form and strategy in the longer format of the game. The defeat, which came against the backdrop of playing on home turf, left Pakistan to reflect on their performance and make necessary adjustments ahead of the second Test. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be riding high on their historic victory, hoping to continue their momentum into the next match.