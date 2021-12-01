'Worst-ever release': Fans react on Twitter after Rashid Khan is released by SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dropped a bomb on Tuesday (30 November) when they announced the list of retained players.

SRH have retained three players - Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. What surprised everyone, including SRH fans, is that their star spinner Rashid Khan was not retained.

Rashid has been among the biggest match-winners for Hyderabad and was expected to be first retained player. However, it was not to be and instead captain Williamson was chosen as the first retention for SRH and Rashid's name was not there in the retention list.

SRH have gone for two upcoming starts in Samad and Malik.

In 76 IPL matches, Rashid has picked up 93 wickets at 20.56 and a miserly economy of 6.33. In his overall career, Rashid has 400 wickets at 17.55 from 289 T20s.

Rashid posted a farewell tweet for SRH, writing,"It has been a wonderful journey with the

@sunrisershyd. Thank you for your support, love and for believing in me Folded hands. To the #OrangeArmy you've been my pillar of strength and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans."

By this tweet, it is quite clear that Rashid has made his mind to leave SRH. However, SRH management has said that they will try to match his price at the auctions.

On twitter, Hyderabad fans were quite upset with the decision, also making guesses where he would be heading.

Rashid, K L Rahul, Chahal & Warner might not make it to the auctions. #IPLretention — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 30, 2021

Rashid Khan to CSK. Here we go _ — Hachoo (@hachoomufc) November 30, 2021

"We will try to match his price in the auction", SRH CEO #RashidKhan #IPLretention — Nirmit Mehta (@NirmitMehta10) November 30, 2021

SRH

Retains Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad No David Warner, No Rashid Khan#IPLretention — Akshay Prabhu (@akshayprbhu) November 30, 2021

SRH LET GO RASHID KHAN, WARNER. CLOWNS __ — Annyaaa (@_kawaaai49) November 30, 2021

Rashid Khan Released By SRH _#IPLretention — Prasad K (@Prasad_K2000) November 30, 2021

can't help if a player wants to be in auction.. We will try to get Rashid Khan in auction says SRH management — #ChayMass (@sparrow168) November 30, 2021

Why can't you go for @davidwarner31 as second retainer even after knowing that @rashidkhan_19 doesn't want to play for @SunRisers anymore....?____#IPL2022Retention — Gnaneswar Machani (@AhiMachani) November 30, 2021

SRH couldn't hold onto Rashid Khan __hands down worst-ever release by an IPL franchise. — Jatin Khandelwal (@jr_khandelwal) November 30, 2021