Cricket

'Worst-ever release': Fans react on Twitter after Rashid Khan is released by SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) dropped a bomb on Tuesday (30 November) when they announced the list of retained players. 

SRH have retained three players - Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. What surprised everyone, including SRH fans, is that their star spinner Rashid Khan was not retained. 

Rashid has been among the biggest match-winners for Hyderabad and was expected to be first retained player. However, it was not to be and instead captain Williamson was chosen as the first retention for SRH and Rashid's name was not there in the retention list. 

SRH have gone for two upcoming starts in Samad and Malik. 

In 76 IPL matches, Rashid has picked up 93 wickets at 20.56 and a miserly economy of 6.33. In his overall career, Rashid has 400 wickets at 17.55 from 289 T20s.

Rashid posted a farewell tweet for SRH, writing,"It has been a wonderful journey with the 
@sunrisershyd. Thank you for your support, love and for believing in me Folded hands. To the #OrangeArmy you've been my pillar of strength and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans."

By this tweet, it is quite clear that Rashid has made his mind to leave SRH. However, SRH management has said that they will try to match his price at the auctions. 

On twitter, Hyderabad fans were quite upset with the decision, also making guesses where he would be heading. 

Tags:
CricketIPL 2022IPLSRHIPL 2022 Mega AuctionsRashid Khan
