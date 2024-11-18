Australian batter Travis Head has come out in support of Rohit Sharma’s decision to skip the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit is set to miss the first match as he became a father for the second time.

"Hundred per cent, I support Rohit's decision. I would have done the same in the same situation. We sacrifice a lot of things as a cricketer. We do live a very privileged life and we do also get looked after. But also on the flip side we keep missing important milestones. So, ya, I would do the same thing if I was in his position, you do not get that time back. Hopefully, he returns at some stage in this series," Travis Head told the press.

"If you look at our history, you would not rule out any Indian team. Last two trips, they had injuries, they have doubts, people have questioned them, but they have pulled out good performances. Whoever they play, it is going to be a strong team," Head said.

Rohit’s availability is under the scanner as to when he will join the Indian team. As per reports, Rohit will directly meet the Indian team in Adelaide, where the Pink Ball Test match is going to be played.

"Rohit Sharma is set to miss the first Test. He will either join the team in Adelaide or join them in Perth in the middle of the Perth Test," sources confirmed to India Today.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.