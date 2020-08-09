हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

Wouldn't call it financial crisis: Sourav Ganguly on Vivo's exit as IPL title sponsor

The BCCI, last week, had decided to officially announce the suspension of the partnership with title sponsors Vivo.

Wouldn&#039;t call it financial crisis: Sourav Ganguly on Vivo&#039;s exit as IPL title sponsor

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly stated that Vivo's exit as title sponsor for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shouldn't be seen as financial crisis.

The BCCI, last week, had decided to officially announce the suspension of the partnership with title sponsors Vivo. The move came after the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council were both criticised for retaining Vivo as the title sponsor amid the raging anti-China sentiment.

"I wouldn't call it as a financial crisis," Ganguly said while speaking during a webinar organised by Learnflix, as per ESPNCricinfo. "It's just a little bit of a blip. And the only way you can do it is by being professionally strong over a period of time.

"Big things don't come overnight. And big things don't go away overnight. Your preparation for a long period of time gets (you) ready for losses, gets you ready for successes.

"You keep your other options open. It is like Plan A and Plan B. Sensible people do it. Sensible brands do it. Sensible corporates do it. BCCI, it's a very a strong foundation - the game, the players, the administrators in the past have made this game so strong that BCCI is able to handle all these blips," he added.

Meanwhile, the suspension of Vivo's title sponsorship has opened up the market for a new brand to come in for the cash-rich league. Market experts believe it will be a case of one from either e-commerce or e-learning companies coming in with the telecom sector playing the role of the dark horse.

Tags:
BCCISourav GangulyIPL 2020VivoIndian Premier League
Next
Story

Test rankings: England's Chris Woakes, Pakistan's Shan Masood move up after Manchester clash

  • 21,53,010Confirmed
  • 43,379Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gave this statement on Sushant Singh Rajput