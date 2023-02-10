WPL 2023: Auction Date, Teams, Purse Value and Streaming Details - all you Need to Know

The Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023 will take place on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India plays Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai's two stadiums - Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. There are five teams in the tournament. A total of 409 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the auction out of the 1525 players who had registered themselves. Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 are from associate nations.

Not to forget, only 90 slots will be available among the five teams as each team can pick a maximum of 18 players. 30 of them will be overseas players.

Rs 50 lakh is the highest reserve price and 24 players opted to be in this bracket. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket. Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin are among the 13 players who have opted to be in the highest reserve price bracket.

When is the Women's Premier League 2023 auction?

The Women's Premier League will take place on February 13 (Monday). The auction will start at 2.30 pm IST in Mumbai.

What is the purse value for each of the 5 Franchises?

In the first WPL 2023 auction, each franchise will have Rs 12 crores to spend on players.

How many players can the franchise buy?

In the first WPL 2023 auction, a franchise need to buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18.

How many overseas players can the franchise buy?

BCCI has allowed each team to include five overseas players in their playing XI. However the teams will look to buy a mimimum of a minimum of 7 foreign players to ensure they can rotate them.

Where to watch the women's premier league auction?

Th WPL will be live streaming on Jio Cinema app and will get televised on Sports 18 Network.

Teams:

Bengaluru

Delhi

Gujarat

Lucknow

Mumbai

WPL Auction Players Breakdown:

Total players in the auction list – 409

Indian players – 246

Overseas players – 163

Capped players – 202

Uncapped players - 199