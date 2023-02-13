India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was bagged by RCB for a record fee of Rs 3.4 crore at the WPL Auction 2023 on Monday, February 13, and she could not control her excitement over it. Mandhana was caught on camera celebrating the contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore with other Team India members. The Indian team is currently in South Africa, taking part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Only yesterday, they beat Pakistan by 7 wickets and a day later, they are winning in Mumbai too. RCB welcomed the star batter with an exceptional tweet. They shared a photo from yesteryear when Mandhana had met RCB's men's team batter Virat Kohli.

In the photo, one can see, Mandhana shaking hands with Kohli with a big smile on her face. No wonder she always wanted to be part of the RCB family. The tweet has instantly got viral as RCB fans too cannot hold their excitement. RCB captioned the photo: "#18 meets #18" with a emoji reflecting the message.

Take a look at Mandhana and Kohli's viral pic below: