RCB Shares old Photo of Smriti Mandhana Shaking Hands With Virat Kohli; pic Goes Viral

After she was bought for a record fee of Rs 3.4 crore to become the most expensive player in WPL, RCB shared an old photo of Smriti Mandhana with Virat Kohli, which has instantly gone viral

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

RCB Shares old Photo of Smriti Mandhana Shaking Hands With Virat Kohli; pic Goes Viral

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was bagged by RCB for a record fee of Rs 3.4 crore at the WPL Auction 2023 on Monday, February 13, and she could not control her excitement over it. Mandhana was caught on camera celebrating the contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore with other Team India members. The Indian team is currently in South Africa, taking part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Only yesterday, they beat Pakistan by 7 wickets and a day later, they are winning in Mumbai too. RCB welcomed the star batter with an exceptional tweet. They shared a photo from yesteryear when Mandhana had met RCB's men's team batter Virat Kohli.

Also Read | 'Namaskara Bengaluru', Smriti Mandhana's First Message to RCB Fans after Being Bought for a Record Price at WPL Auction 2023

In the photo, one can see, Mandhana shaking hands with Kohli with a big smile on her face. No wonder she always wanted to be part of the RCB family. The tweet has instantly got viral as RCB fans too cannot hold their excitement. RCB captioned the photo: "#18 meets  #18" with a emoji reflecting the message. 

Take a look at Mandhana and Kohli's viral pic below:

