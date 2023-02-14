topStoriesenglish2573267
BREAKING: WPL 2023 Schedule Announced by BCCI - Check

The Eliminator will be held at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24th, and the Women's Premier League 2023 final will take place at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26th.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BREAKING: WPL 2023 Schedule Announced by BCCI - Check

The Women's Premier League 2023 auction took place in Mumbai, and the five teams participating in the inaugural season made some impressive purchases. Smriti Mandhana, the Indian opener, was the highest-paid player in the auction, fetching a whopping INR 3.40 Crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians acquired Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 1.80 Crore, while the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians purchased Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver for INR 3.20 Crore each.

 

