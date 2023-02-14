The Women's Premier League 2023 auction took place in Mumbai, and the five teams participating in the inaugural season made some impressive purchases. Smriti Mandhana, the Indian opener, was the highest-paid player in the auction, fetching a whopping INR 3.40 Crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians acquired Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 1.80 Crore, while the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians purchased Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver for INR 3.20 Crore each.

The Delhi Capitals made a big move by acquiring Shafali Verma, the ICC U19 T20 World Cup-winning captain, for INR 2 Crore, making her the top purchase among India's U19 stars. The Women's Premier League will include 20 league matches and two playoff games over the course of 23 days in its first season.

On March 4th, the DY Patil Stadium will host the opening game of the Women's Premier League 2023, featuring a clash between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians. The WPL will have its first double-header day on March 5th, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI, and the UP Warriorz playing their first game of the league against the Gujarat Giants in the evening.

There will be four double-headers, with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and all evening matches commencing at 7:30 PM IST. The DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will each host 11 matches, with the league stage's final match taking place between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 21st.

The Eliminator will be held at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24th, and the Women's Premier League 2023 final will take place at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26th. The league promises to be a thrilling competition featuring some of the most talented players from India and around the world, and fans are eagerly anticipating its start.