WPL 2023 UP-W vs GUJ-W, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Clash In Women's Premier League?

The onus will be on the Gujarat Giants as they look to forget the drubbing in hands of Mumbai Indians in their WPL 2023 opening contest on Saturday, March 4. They face a strong UP Warriorz outfit lef by Alyssa Healy. Injury to GUJ captain Beth Mooney is another big concern for the squad. She holds the key to their success in the championship. So far, GUJ-W have not updated about the nature and seriousness of the injury she sustained in the first match of the tournament. If Mooney does not play tonight's match vs UP-W, Sneh Rana will be leading the side.

On the other hand, UP will ensure Gujarat tastes another defeat in the league. Healy-led side consists of various match-winners. They are Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail. Getting the first points in the table is a morale-booster for any side in such a long tournament. UP would look to do the same. Healy is an inspirational figure in that Warriorz camp as she comes with abundance of cricketing experience. Don't forget that she played crucial role in Australia winning 3 back to back T20 World Cup trophies. The secrets of winning tournaments is something that she knows and that is clearly the reason why UP has asked her to lead the side.

A tough night, but the #Giants will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/qZShHm1ioH— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) March 4, 2023

When will the UP-W vs GUJ-W WPL match begin?

The UP-W vs GUJ-W match will begin at 07:30 pm IST on March 05, 2023.

Where will the UP-W vs GUJ-W WPL match take place?

The UP-W vs GUJ-W match of WPL 2023 will take place at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Mumbai.

How to watch the UP-W vs GUJ-W WPL match live on television?

Viacom 18 has captured the media rights for WPL 2023. Hence, they will telecast the WPL 2023 matches on Sports18 Channel.

How to live stream the UP-W vs GUJ-W WPL match?

The Jio Cinema app will present the live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India. Jio Tv will present the live streaming for free.