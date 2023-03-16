topStoriesenglish2584050
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE 2023

WPL 2023: Virat Kohli Proves To Be ‘Lucky Charm’ As Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Finally Post A Win

Virat Kohli proved to be the ‘lucky charm’ for RCB Women team as they finally notched up a win in the WPL 2023, defeating UP Warriorz by five wicket to keep slim hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs alive.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women were going through a barren run in the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. Smriti Mandhana-led side were winless after their first five matches this season and it took a visit from former India captain and RCB men’s team batter Virat Kohli to boost the side to a win.

Kohli proved to be the ‘lucky charm’ for RCB Women team as they finally notched up a win in the WPL 2023, defeating UP Warriorz by five wicket to keep slim hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs alive. The former RCB men’s team captain is in Mumbai ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Friday (March 17) and interacted with the women team before their clash against the UP Warriorz.

Check out Virat Kohli’s interaction with Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Women team here…

Chasing 136 to win, RCB women team were in a spot of bother once against but Kanika Ahuja’s 46 off 30 balls and Richa Ghosh’s calm unbeaten 31 lifted them to a morale-boosting win. “We were tensed but Kanika and Richa’s stand got us through. Very proud of Kanika. I think the camera showed I was nervous initially and we had to get a win at least today,” Smriti Mandhana said after the win on Wednesday (March 15).

“But Kanika and Richa played really well. Kanika’s approach is brilliant. Indian players are more technical but her flair was brilliant to see. Big thanks to the loyal supporters, they were supporting even when they weren't in great positions. This one’s for them,” Mandhana added.

After bowlers ran riot, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters held their nerves as Kanika Ahuja’s blistering innings of 46 runs helped RCB defeat UP Warriorz (UPW) by 5 wickets at DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first points of the tournament with a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz. RCB got their first win of the WPL and moved to No. 4 on the points table.

“I just wanted to win a game for RCB. Since childhood, I have hit big sixes. My cricketing journey was difficult in Patiala initially but things are getting better. I’ve been in similar situations playing for Punjab, so I enjoy the pressure. The atmosphere in the team was a bit low when we were losing but we remained positive. The win today was great,” Ahuja said after the win.

Women's Premier League 2023WPL 2023UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers BangaloreUP-W vs RCB-WVirat KohliSmriti MandhanaKanika Ahuja

