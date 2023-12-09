trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697220
WPL 2024 Auction Highlights: Sutherland & Uncapped Indians Steal Show; Check Full Suqads Of All 5 Teams

RCB focused on achieving a balanced mix with strategic purchases. Legspinner Georgia Wareham, experienced in playing in India, serves as a replacement for Dane van Niekerk.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 09:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction witnessed intense bidding wars, with Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland and uncapped Indian pacer Kashvee Gautam emerging as the top attractions. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) secured the services of Sutherland and Gautam, respectively, with whopping bids of Rs 2 crores each. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz didn't shy away from splurging Rs 1.3 crores on uncapped Indian batter Vrinda Dinesh. Let's delve into the auction highlights and explore the final squads of all the teams.

Delhi Capitals: Building on Strength

Squad Strength: 18 (6 Overseas)

Key Players Bought: Annabel Sutherland (Rs 2 crore), Aparna Mondal (Rs 10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (Rs 10 lakh)

Auction Performance: Delhi Capitals fortified an already robust squad, addressing the previous season's only shortfall – a backup wicketkeeper. The return of Aparna Mondal at the base price and the addition of Annabel Sutherland provide depth and reliability, especially during Marizanne Kapp's rest periods.

Gujarat Giants: A Solid All-Round Unit

Squad Strength: 18 (6 Overseas)

Key Players Bought: Kashvee Gautam (Rs 2 crore), Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1 crore), Veda Krishnamurthy (Rs 30 lakh)

Auction Performance: Gujarat Giants emerged from the auction with a well-rounded team, securing options in every department. The inclusion of Kashvee Gautam, an express pacer, and the experienced Veda Krishnamurthy adds strength to their middle order.

Mumbai Indians: Strategic Additions

Squad Strength: 18 (6 Overseas)

Key Players Bought: Shabnim Ismail (Rs 1.2 crore), Amandeep Kaur (Rs 10 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (Rs 10 lakh)

Auction Performance: Mumbai Indians strategically strengthened their squad by acquiring South African legend Shabnim Ismail and wrist-spinner Amandeep Kaur. Despite losing the bidding battle for Sutherland, they added depth to their bowling options with the inclusion of Fatima Jaffer and Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Balanced Mix

Squad Strength: 18 (6 Overseas)

Key Players Bought: Georgia Wareham (Rs 40 lakh), Kate Cross (Rs 30 lakh), Ekta Bisht (Rs 60 lakh)

Auction Performance: RCB focused on achieving a balanced mix with strategic purchases. Legspinner Georgia Wareham, experienced in playing in India, serves as a replacement for Dane van Niekerk. The addition of left-arm spinners Ekta Bisht and Sophie Molineux further strengthens their bowling attack.

UP Warriorz: Calculated Choices

Squad Strength: 18 (6 Overseas)

Key Players Bought: Vrinda Dinesh (Rs 1.3 crore), Danni Wyatt (Rs 30 lakh), Gouher Sultana (Rs 10 lakh)

Auction Performance: UP Warriorz made calculated choices, securing the services of Danni Wyatt at her base price and investing heavily in Indian batting talent with Vrinda Dinesh. The team maintained a focus on bolstering their batting options and emerged with the most unspent funds.

