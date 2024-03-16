The anticipation hangs heavy in the air as the stage is set for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final showdown between Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals (DC). It’s not just about a trophy; it’s about the chance to etch their names in history. While the Delhi franchise and Royal Challengers Bangalore might not boast IPL titles, this final holds the promise of changing that narrative. Yet, both captains, Mandhana and Lanning, wisely choose to focus on the here and now, leaving behind the weight of past failures and expectations.

Mandhana’s Fight Club Mentality

Drawing inspiration from David Fincher’s Fight Club, Mandhana’s mantra is clear: the only goal is to not talk about the goal. She emphasizes the importance of disconnecting from past narratives, especially the men’s side, to alleviate pressure. It’s all about the present moment and the task at hand for RCB.

Lanning’s Pursuit of Glory

In contrast, Lanning, with her illustrious career, understands the nuances of leading her team to victory. Despite past disappointments in T20 leagues, she remains focused on the process, emphasizing the importance of preparation and adaptability. DC’s formidable performance throughout the season speaks volumes of their readiness for the final showdown.

Key Players and Strategies

As the final approaches, the spotlight falls on standout performers. Ellyse Perry emerges as RCB’s beacon of hope, with her stellar all-round displays, while DC boasts a well-rounded squad with multiple match-winners like Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp.

A Tale of Mutual Respect

Beyond the competitive spirit lies a tale of mutual admiration between Mandhana and Lanning. Despite their fierce rivalry on the field, their camaraderie off it shines through, evident in their shared laughter and genuine appreciation for each other’s journey.

The Moment of Truth

As the final beckons, all eyes are on the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where two teams with contrasting narratives will battle it out for glory. The stakes are high, the tension palpable, but amidst it all, lies the beauty of sport—a platform where history is made, and legends are born.

WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB: Live Streaming Details

When: The WPL 2024 Final is scheduled for Sunday, March 17.

Where: Head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to witness the excitement firsthand.

Time: The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST, so make sure you're tuned in on time.

TV Broadcast: You can catch the live broadcast on the Sports18 Network, bringing the action straight to your living room.

Live Streaming: Don't have access to a TV? No worries! Stream the match live on the JioCinema app or website, ensuring you never miss a moment of the intense battle for glory.

WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Meg Lanning (Captain), Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (Captain), Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh.