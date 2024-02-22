The anticipation for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is reaching a crescendo as the second edition of this exhilarating cricketing extravaganza is set to kick off on February 23. The inaugural match will witness defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with the formidable Delhi Capitals at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about WPL 2024, from fixtures to squads and where to catch all the action live.

Tournament Structure and Venues

WPL 2024 promises to be a riveting affair with five teams vying for glory in 22 electrifying encounters. The tournament will be split between two prestigious venues, Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium and Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The initial leg will unfold in Bengaluru, featuring eleven scintillating matches, while the latter half, including the all-important eliminator and final matches, will take place in Delhi.

Format and Schedule

The format remains unchanged from the previous edition, with each team facing off against the others twice in the group stage. The table-topper will secure a direct entry into the final, while the second and third-placed teams will battle it out in the eliminator for a shot at the ultimate glory. All matches are slated to commence at 7:30 PM IST, ensuring a prime-time spectacle for cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

Squads and Impact Players

The participating teams have bolstered their squads with a mix of seasoned stalwarts and emerging talents. Players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, and Alyssa Healy headline the star-studded rosters, promising a spectacle of sublime cricketing prowess. Impact players like Kashvee Gautam and Chamari Athapaththu are expected to set the stage ablaze with their exceptional skills and match-winning performances.

Where to Watch

For ardent cricket aficionados, catching the live action of WPL 2024 is a breeze. Sports18 will broadcast all matches live in India, ensuring fans don't miss a single moment of the exhilarating cricketing carnival. Additionally, live streaming options are available on the JioCinema application and website, providing convenient access to the pulsating encounters.