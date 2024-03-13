WPL 2024 Playoffs: Live Streaming, Format, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know; RCB To Take On MI In 1st Eliminator, DC Qualify For Final

The Women's Premier League 2024 has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, and as the league stage culminates, the anticipation for the playoffs reaches a fever pitch. With top teams jostling for supremacy, let's delve into the excitement and drama of the upcoming clashes. The journey began with a bang as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals locked horns in a riveting encounter that set the tone for the season. Debutant Sajeevan Sajana's heroics, clinching victory with a last-ball six for MI, signalled the intense battles to come. Since then, the league has witnessed stellar performances, with players from both Indian and overseas shores leaving their mark.

Format and Lineup: What to Expect

As the league stage draws to a close, it's essential to grasp the playoff format and team standings. The top three teams secure their spots for the knockout stage, with the league topper earning a direct ticket to the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams battle it out in the eliminator for a shot at glory.

Delhi Capitals, consistent in their form, look poised to defend their title, led by the formidable Meg Lanning. With stars like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues in prime form, they are the team to beat. However, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with their powerhouse players like Ellyse Perry and Sophie Molineux, pose a significant threat, promising an electrifying clash in the eliminator.

Road to Glory: Playoff Schedule and Venue

As the playoff fever grips fans, eyes turn to the upcoming clashes. The eliminator, scheduled for March 15, promises fireworks as Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The ultimate showdown, the final, slated for March 17, will witness the league topper facing off against the eliminator winner at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

How to Catch the Action: Telecast and Streaming

For enthusiasts eager to catch every moment of the adrenaline-fueled battles, Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-2 offer live coverage of the matches. Additionally, the WPL Playoff matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app or website, ensuring fans don't miss a beat.