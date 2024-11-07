WPL Retention 2025 Live Streaming: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 retention is set to take place on November 7. The date of the action is still under the scanner as all the teams have been given a deadline of November 7 to submit their final list of retention.

For the WPL edition 3, all five teams will begin the retention with a purse of 15 crores.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 retention Live streaming details:

When is the WPL 2025 retention deadline?

The WPL 2025 retention deadline is on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

What time is the WPL retention deadline announcement show?

All the teams have been asked to submit their final list to the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council by 5 PM IST on November 7.

How to watch the WPL 2025 retention live on TV?

The WPL 2025 retention will be aired live on the Sports 18 Network.

How to live stream the WPL 2025 retention?

Fans can livestream the WPL 2025 retention on the JioCinema app/website.

Teams of all five franchises before the 2025 retention:

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam (withdrawn), Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle (withdrawn, replaced by Lea Tahuhu), Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Sayali Sathgare.

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja (withdrawn), Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Shradda Pokharkar, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.