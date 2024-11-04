Wriddhiman Saha Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket, To Play Final Season For Bengal In Ranji Trophy

Wriddhiman Saha, who turned 40 in October, announced his retirement on Sunday, sharing that he intends to make his last season representing Bengal in the Ranji Trophy memorable. Known as one of India’s finest glovemen, Saha represented India in 40 Tests and nine ODIs, taking over as India’s primary wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni’s retirement from red-ball cricket. In his 13-year Test career, Saha amassed 1,353 runs with three centuries, sitting second to Dhoni and Rishabh Pant for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

His final Test appearance came in 2021 against New Zealand. Despite Saha’s contributions in that series, the Indian team’s leadership under head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma decided to move forward with KS Bharat as Pant’s backup.

Farewell Season for Bengal

Saha expressed his gratitude to his fans and the cricketing fraternity in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire.” He added his hope to make this final season one to remember, reflecting on a career that began in 2007 with Bengal before transferring to Tripura amid disagreements with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Returning to Bengal after a brief stint with Tripura, Saha has made minimal impact in this Ranji season, with zero runs and three catches in two matches so far.

Saying Goodbye to the IPL

Saha, a mainstay in the IPL since its inception in 2008, is reportedly set to miss the 2025 season. He hasn’t registered for the upcoming mega auction, hinting that his IPL journey might also be over. Over the years, he played for five franchises—KKR, CSK, PBKS, SRH, and most recently, Gujarat Titans, with whom he won the IPL trophy in 2022.

With 17 seasons of the IPL behind him, Saha is among a rare group of players who have been part of the league since the beginning, consistently contributing to each team he represented.

Wriddhiman Saha’s Legacy

Throughout his journey, Saha established himself as a resilient cricketer known for his impeccable glovework, composure under pressure, and commitment to the game. His return to Bengal, encouraged by a conversation with Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and ex-BCCI president, hints at a career that comes full circle, allowing him to end his journey where it all began.

Despite recent low scores, Saha’s influence in Indian cricket remains significant, especially among emerging wicketkeepers.