Watch: Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Secret Behind Wearing Reverse Trousers

In one of the most comical moments of IPL 2023, Wriddhiman Saha made a hilarious error during the game between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Saha rushed out to keep wickets for GT, and in his haste, wore his trousers the wrong way around. This incident was quickly noticed by the commentators, as well as the opposing team captain Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami, who couldn't help but laugh.

Despite Gujarat Titans attempting to substitute Saha for an injured player, the umpires did not allow it. Consequently, Saha had to take the field and keep wickets while wearing his trousers in reverse. After the game, Saha revealed the reason behind his unusual clothing choice during a one-on-one session with KS Bharat.

According to Bharat, Saha had told the umpires that he was undergoing a needling session, but they refused to let him keep wickets. As a result, Saha had to rush onto the field while eating his food and taking his medicine. In the rush, he put on his trousers the wrong way around. After keeping for two overs, Saha was replaced by KS Bharat, who continued to keep wickets for the rest of the game. Despite Saha's initial discomfort, Gujarat Titans went on to post a mammoth total of 227/2, with Saha playing a significant role in the team's success. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 81 runs from 43 balls, opening the innings and setting the tone for the rest of the team.

"I was eating my food and the physio said I need to take my medicine too. So I had to wear my pants in a hurry and it was worn the other way around. After two overs I returned and you did a wonderful job", Saha revealed.

While the incident was humorous, GT will be hoping that their star wicketkeeper-batter remains fit for the remainder of IPL 2023. With Saha's impressive performance in the previous game, he will undoubtedly be a key player for the team as they aim to secure their place in the playoffs.