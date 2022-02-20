Wriddhiman Saha shares screenshot of threatening messages by journalist, Virender Sehwag reacts

India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday night (February 19) shared a screenshot of threatening messages he received from a journalist. This comes after Saha was dropped from the Indian Test squad against Sri Lanka.

Saha questioned the state of journalism as he was upset after a journalist threatened the cricketer for allegedly ignoring his calls.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha posted via his Twitter account on Saturday alongside what appears to be a screenshot of a series of messages from the alleged journalist.

Reacting to Saha's Twitter post, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote: "Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi."

Meanwhile, after getting dropped from the Test squad, Saha revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about ''retirement'' as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

Earlier, it was reported that Wriddhiman has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he won't' be selected in the Indian team.

'The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,'' an explosive Wriddhiman told media persons on Saturday.

''Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,'' he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

''When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dada (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

''He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,'' he added.

Notably, the All India Senior Selection Committee named squads for the Sri Lanka series on Saturday and apart from Saha, Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were also dropped from the squad. Even veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was also ignored by the selectors.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.