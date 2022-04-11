The BCCI Apex Council will review the probe committee's report concerning India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who had accused journalist Boria Majumdar of intimidating him, at its meeting on April 23.

The BCCI had formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha's allegation.

The 37-year-old India discard appeared before the Committee last month and so did the accused journalist Majumdar and presented their respective versions. Saha had alleged that Majumdar intimidated him for not giving him an interview.

BCCI is expected to close the matter at the Apex Council meeting.

''Review of the Committee report on issue concerning Mr Wriddhiman Saha,'' read item no.4 on the meeting agenda which is in PTI's possession.

Majumdar on his part had claimed that Saha had ''doctored'' the WhatsApp screenshots of the chats he had with him before putting it on social media, triggering a massive controversy.

There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail. pic.twitter.com/XBsiFVpskl — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 5, 2022

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 against the then-unnamed journalist, who happened to be Majumdar.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

3/3- I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

Saha was told by head coach Rahul Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things and this classified information was revealed by the cricketer himself. Saha has played 40 Tests since making his debut in 2010 and for the last few years he was in the team as the reserve wicketkeeper with Rishabh Pant rising to become the number one choice in all conditions.

Other items in seven-point meeting agenda include ''hosting fee and participation fee for multi-day tournaments and resolution for updating of bank signatories''.

The members are also expected to finalise the venues for the knock-out stages of Ranji Trophy which will be held post the Indian Premier League from May 30 to June 26.

The league phase of the tournament was held in February-March after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.