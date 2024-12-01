An impressive ten-wicket haul (10 for 106) from Brydon Carse and Harry Brook's superb 171 helped England register an emphatic eight-wicket over New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

After their fantastic win in Christchurch, England took 1-0 lead in the three game series and improved their World Test Championship Standing point percentage to 43.75. On the other hand, New Zealand dropped their point percentage to 50% and their WTC Final qualification chances have taken a severe hit. Earlier on Saturday, South Africa also defeated Sri Lanka by 233 runs in the first Test.

South Africa and England’s comprehensive wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively have changed the face of the World Test Championship 2023-25 Standings.

As of now, India, South Africa and Australia have the best chance to reach the final of the World Test Championship, which will be played at the iconic Lord’s, between June 11 and 15 next year.

A Look At WTC Final Scenarios For India, South Africa And Australia:

India - 61.11 PCT

Remaining matches: Australia (away, four Tests)

After a humiliating 3-0 series whitewash at home in October against New Zealand which pushed them down a spot in the WTC table, India bounced back in the race for WTC Final with a comprehensive win over Australia in the first Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India's impressive 295 run victory in Perth has rekindled their hopes for a third straight appearance in the WTC Final.

Having started their five-Test tour Down Under on a winning note, India need to win three of their remaining four matches in Border–Gavaskar Trophy to ensure qualification for the WTC Final.

South Africa - 59.26 PCT

Remaining matches: Sri Lanka (home, one Test), Pakistan (home, two Tests)

South Africa's brilliant win over Sri Lanka in the opening Test of their home season helped them overtake Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka to secure the second spot in the WTC Standings.

The upcoming three games are extremely important for South Africa. If they continue this winning run, they'll be safely placed to make the World Test Championship Final irrespective of how the other sides fare.

Australia - 57.69 PCT

Remaining matches: India (home, four Tests), Sri Lanka (away, two Tests)

The reigning World Test Championship winners Australia are currently at the third spot in the World Test Championship points table. The Pat Cummins-led side still has the best chance to qualify for next year's final, with six Tests still left in their current WTC cycle.

Australia need to win a minimum of four of their remaining six Tests if they are to stand a chance to defend the title they won in 2023.

While Australia are 1-0 down in the home Border-Gavaskar series, they will also tour Sri Lanka next year for two more Test matches, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with India and stay in contention for a place in the final.