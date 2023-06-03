Virat Kohli Will Get Runs For India, Says Greg Chappell Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell believes that the Oval conditions will suit the star Indian batter Virat Kohli as the Indian team prepares to face Australia in the World Test Championship final 2023. In less than three days' time, India will feature in their second consecutive WTC final. Last time after a hard-fought battle, they missed out on the opportunity to lift the title against New Zealand. Last time the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli came close yet failed to live up to his standards as he succumbed to Kyle Jamieson's aggressive bowling style. He scored 57 runs in both innings at the Rose Bowl Stadium, in Southampton, England.

However, this time he will look to turn things around at a different time, a different venue and with a reignited form. This time the match will be held at the Oval, London and according to Chappell the conditions could play in Kohli's favour because of the inability of Australian bowlers to exploit conditions like English bowlers and he will score runs for his team.

While speaking in the Backstage with Boria show on Revsportz Chappell said, "Virat Kohli was asked a lot of questions in England in 2014 and 2021 by Anderson, Broad and the rest of the English bowlers. They bowled some excellent lines and lengths to him in conditions that suited them. They knew he is the best and lifted themselves up when bowling to him. To think or say that the Australians will be able to do the same from ball one is not correct. The English know their own conditions better than anyone else in the world. And Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia. His record is evidence how good he is. He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one," Chappell said in the Backstage with Boria show on Revsportz.

"The Oval from all of my experience is going to have bounce and it will suit Virat. You have said to me that the weather has stayed dry so far. If the weather continues to stay dry the Oval is as close to an Australian wicket in England as you will ever get. And that will suit Virat. I think if he is mentally switched on like I have said to you earlier in the conversation, he will get runs for India. He is a very good player and someone who can make a telling difference."

The former Australian cricketer also went on to speak about Rohit's form and whether his IPL form could impact his WTC performance. Even though in the IPL 2023 Rohit performed a bit better than he did in IPL 2023. He scored 332 runs in comparison to his tally of 268 runs in the IPL 2022.

However, the main concern with Rohit's batting form that came into the limelight was his inability to develop his innings into a bigger score.

On numerous occasions, the Indian skipper could time the ball well, find the gaps but failed to register a big knock.

However, Chappell believes that his IPL form should not impact his WTC performance, it is all about the way Rohit feels. "Coming to Rohit yes I totally agree the IPL is different. The weather, the conditions, the format, everything is different. And it is not about what you or I or anyone else feels about his form. It is all about what Rohit feels. Does he have any self doubt? Or he is feeling good about going out there and batting? If he is in a good zone as he steps out there is no question he will bat well. Yes questions will be asked of him by good bowlers bowling good balls but that's no different for Rohit compared to any other batter. If he is in a good mind space IPL form will not matter in this Test match," Chappell added.